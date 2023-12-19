Bitcoin BTC and major cryptocurrencies—including Ethereum, BNB BNB, XRP XRP, and Solana—have soared higher amid hopes of a 2024 “Biden bailout.”

subscribe Now Forbes Cryptoasset and Blockchain Advisor And “Uncover the Blockchain Blockbuster Poised for Over 1,000% Gains Ahead of Next Year’s Historic Bitcoin Halving”!

The flood of Bitcoin spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) applications has caused the price of Bitcoin to increase by 40% in the past six months, and helped the combined Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana and crypto markets more than double to reach $1.6. Has been found. trillion in the last 12 months.

Now, as rumors of a secret sovereign Bitcoin bid swirl, BlackRock BLK has revealed that its proposed spot Bitcoin ETF will trade with the ticker IBIT if approved and has moved to appease uncertain regulators.

Bitcoin’s historic halving is expected to lead to crypto price chaos just around the corner! Sign up now for free cryptocodex,A daily newsletter for traders, investors and the crypto-curious that will keep you ahead of the market

More from Forbes Donald Trump predicts Bitcoin price will hit $2 trillion in 2024 By Billy Bambrough

BlackRock has helped Bitcoin’s price rise this year, regaining lost ground… [+] In 2022 and the price of Ethereum, BNB, XRP, Solana and other major cryptocurrencies will increase.

AFP via Getty Images

BlackRock’s latest Bitcoin spot ETF filing has revised its proposal to use a cash creation and redemption mechanism backed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), removing the previously suggested in-kind redemption model.

The SEC generally prefers so-called cash redemptions for ETFs because it considers them safer for investors, while asset managers prefer so-called in-kind because it allows them to redeem the underlying asset without having to repeatedly buy and sell the underlying asset. Makes flow easier.

“BlackRock just went cash-in,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Eric Balchunas. Posted For X. “It’s basically a finale. The debate is over. In-kind will have to wait. It’s all about getting the ducks in a row [before the] Holidays. good sign.”

Others among the 13 companies in the race to bring a Bitcoin spot ETF to market have also recently acknowledged the SEC’s preference for cash redemptions.

Sign up now for cryptocodex-A free, daily newsletter for the crypto-curious

Dollar ‘collapses’ over FORBESU.S – Bitcoin is the only ‘obvious competitor’ as Fed money printing predicted to trigger Ethereum, XRP and crypto price rise By Billy Bambrough

The price of Bitcoin has increased this year, pushing up the price of Ethereum, BNB, XRP, Solana and… [+] Other major coins.

Forbes Digital Assets

Hype about the possible approval of a long-awaited Bitcoin spot ETF has helped send the price of Bitcoin soaring, leading some to fear a major selloff in the new year.

“The biggest event in crypto for the next year will continue to be the first Bitcoin spot ETF approval in the US, which may end up being the beginning,” said Hatu Shaikh, founder of crypto development platform DAO Maker.

“This will have tremendous and far-reaching consequences throughout the year and for years to come. However, the approval should be treated as a news-selling event. After a spectacular recovery this year, it is reasonable to expect the market to cool off.” “Nevertheless, the continuity of crypto’s four-year cycle suggests potential price increases as the year progresses.”

Source: www.forbes.com