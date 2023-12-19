BlackRock bond guru says a March 2024 rate cut is still unlikely, so don't put all your faith in the Fed.

The Fed is unlikely to start cutting interest rates in March, according to BlackRock’s Rick Ryder.

The Federal Reserve is unlikely to start cutting interest rates in March despite investors’ enthusiastic reaction to Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments last week, according to BlackRock bond guru Rick Ryder.

Powell signaled on Wednesday that the central bank will lower borrowing costs sooner than the market expects. According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders are now predicting that monetary policymakers will start easing in March and cut rates a total of five times in 2024.

Powell said: “The question of when it would be appropriate to begin to withdraw the amount of policy restraint – that is beginning to come up, and that is obviously a topic of discussion around the world and also a discussion for us in our meeting today.” It is happening.”

Stocks soared higher after his comments, with both tech giant Apple and the Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting new all-time highs — but that surge may prove premature, Ryder warned on Monday.

“I thought the most interesting thing about Powell was that there was no pressure on easing financial conditions, which was a stark contrast to a few weeks ago, in which inflation was still high,” he told Bloomberg TV’s ETF IQ. There was no reference to fighting aggressively.” ,

“But then the market took it seriously, including pricing in that the Fed would start cutting in March, which I still think,” said Reeder, global CIO of fixed income for the world’s largest asset manager. It’s early.”

Ryder’s outlook clashes with a more bullish outlook being pushed by big U.S. banks like Goldman Sachs, whose strategists on Monday revised up their 2024 forecast for the S&P 500.

But the BlackRock bond chief’s comments came on a day when yields on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes rose by nearly 4 basis points, which he said was a sign that investors were starting to reconsider Powell’s apparent dovishness.

“I don’t think Chair Powell’s intention was to be so aggressive about starting cuts so early, so I think today’s layoffs mean something to me,” Ryder told Bloomberg.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com