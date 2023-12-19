BlackRock bends the knee to the SEC in latest Bitcoin ETF filing

BlackRock has again updated its Bitcoin (BTC) spot ETF filing, making significant concessions to federal regulators regarding how shares of its fund will track the price of Bitcoin.

Filed on Monday, the asset manager’s latest S-1 form shows that new shares in the trust can only be created using cash — a model experts use less frequently than “in-kind” redemptions in bitcoin-based creations. Considered tax-efficient.

BlackRock’s cash creation model

BlackRock’s change followed several updates by rival ETF applicants with similar pivots to cash-generation models. One came from ARK Invest and 21Shares, whose application is due for final approval and/or denial by January 10.

“These transactions will be in exchange for cash,” BlackRock’s filing said regarding the redemption of the large basket of shares. “Subject to in-kind regulatory approval, these transactions may also take place in exchange for Bitcoin.”

BlackRock, Grayscale and other ETF applicants have held multiple meetings with SEC staff over the past month to discuss which share redemption models should be allowed.

For asset managers, the in-kind model is more streamlined and avoids tax implications from self-executed sales and purchases of BTC. On the other hand, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) believes that the model creates balance sheet risk for registered broker-dealers that execute such redemptions, as they must hold and interact with the BTC. .

BlackRock proposed an alternative in-kind model to address such balance sheet risks during an SEC meeting last month but to no immediate avail.

“That’s basically a cover. Debate ends. “The in-kind will have to wait,” Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas wrote about BlackRock’s entry into the X. Post, “It’s all about the ducks during the holidays. good sign.”

Bitcoin ETF approvals are coming

The cash model would still require that BlackRock’s custodian, Coinbase, hold actual BTC to support its share price, making it a move for many investors over existing Bitcoin futures ETFs.

Although the SEC had rejected spot ETFs for years, its recent court defeat at the hands of Grayscale has forced the agency to take a “fresh look” at relevant applications.

Balchunas still expects simultaneous approval of multiple ETF applications next month, though he now doubts that the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) will be part of the initial wave of approvals.

His fellow analyst, James Seifert, noted WisdomTree’s Bitcoin ETF filing on Monday still includes the option for in-kind redemptions, it said.

