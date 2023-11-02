(Bloomberg) — Fans of K-pop superstars Blackpink’s Lisa and Chinese actress Angelababy will no longer be able to follow their favorite entertainers on one of China’s biggest social media platforms after their accounts with more than a hundred million followers were breached. Have been closed. About forum rules.

Most read from Bloomberg

No explanation was given for the ban on Weibo, but there was speculation on social media that it was related to Angelababy, whose real name is Angela Yeung, and actress Zhang Jiani’s participation in Lisa’s recent show at Crazy Horse Paris. Is by decision. , Even though Crazy Horse is burgeoning, her visit to the club known for sexy performances and scantily clad dancers was met with opposition from more discerning members of society, at a time when President Xi Jinping continues a crackdown on celebrity fan culture. Has been kept.

In 2021, Xi ordered a sweeping crackdown to clean up the entertainment industry, with regulators moving to ban movie stars with “wrong” politics, set salary caps and rein in celebrity fan culture. Although they often warn against “obscene and indecent” material, cracking down on after-school tutoring and online gaming, as well as the entertainment industry, is one way to ensure that the younger generation grows up to be motivated, patriotic and productive workers. Part of a cumulative effort.

Angelababy and Zhang will no longer be able to post on Weibo due to “violations of relevant laws and regulations.” Their Douyin, or Chinese TikTok accounts have also been blocked. It appears that Lisa’s Weibo account has been completely deleted.

Photos taken by fans posted on social media show both actresses going in and out of Crazy Horse, but Lisa has yet to say anything publicly. In a post on Instagram, Crazy Horse said that Angelababy did not attend the event.

A Weibo user known as “JoanBlue” said the display “disrespects women and objectifies them.”

Often referred to as the future Chinese Kim Kardashian, Angelababy has appeared in the Chinese reality show Keep Running and the sequel to the Hollywood blockbuster Independence Day. Also a model whose face appears in marketing campaigns for some of the world’s biggest companies, including Christian Dior’s brand ambassador, she now has to revive her career like other celebrities due to China’s powerful censors and other violations. Facing a tough battle. As tax evasion.

Lisa’s ban on Weibo may be less damaging. K-pop bands like Blackpink are already under an unofficial ban in China after Seoul implemented the THAAD anti-missile system which angered Beijing.

The four-member group, which debuted in 2016, is backed by YG Entertainment Inc., one of South Korea’s largest entertainment companies. According to YG, each member’s contract with the agency expired in August and they are still negotiating. Blackpink became an instant hit at home and began gaining popularity overseas, joining boy-band BTS as pioneers for the K-pop phenomenon.

–With assistance from Sohee Kim.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com