Blackout fatigue threatens our climate change resilience

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and in no way represent the editorial position of Euronews.

We may never have the technology to control storms, writes Taco Engler, but we know about the dangers that power outages cause and we now have the ability to manage them in detail.

Advertisement

a brace. This broad instruction is given to us every time a storm occurs.

Be prepared for train disruption, be prepared for property damage, be prepared for unsafe objects flying.

So people change their travel plans, they move their car to the garage, and they tie up their garden furniture.

But how do people prepare for something out of their control like a blackout? How do you face the darkness?

Throughout the ongoing hurricane season, we have seen widespread power outages. Last month alone, more than 230,000 homes in Ireland lost power.

Along with the scale of these power outages, there is also the issue of frequency. Some areas are experiencing frequent blackouts, and when Hurricane Joslyn arrived, many were still grappling with Hurricane Isha.

Cumbria, an English county, has been facing massive power cuts continuously for the last three months. Will we instruct them to prepare again when the next storm hits?

We can stock up on candles and torches, but there are very few things that can ease the distress of being without electricity for an indefinite period.

Over time, this crisis will turn into exhaustion and ‘blackout fatigue’ will set in across Europe.

Fatigue weakens flexibility

The need for resilience is often talked about in the fight against climate change. It is usually used in the context of infrastructure or agriculture, but it applies equally to people.

The concrete effects of the environmental crisis are becoming visible and individuals are being asked to live an eco-friendly life.

It is clear that some sacrifices will need to be made in the face of such an existential threat. But people need to feel empowered to bring about change, not despair in the dark. Every preventable barrier destroys resiliency.

Power outages should not be viewed as an unfortunate but inevitable consequence of inclement weather.

It routinely minimizes the experiences of people left in the dark and wrongly suggests that nothing can be done.

We are not powerless against power cuts

Extreme weather events are becoming more intense and frequent due to climate change – and governments are struggling to keep up with the demand for preventive measures such as flood protection.

But storm is not a new phenomenon. We have collected enough data over the years to identify common causes of power outages such as vegetation falling on power lines. For example, the supply to around 85,000 homes in the UK was affected by falling trees during 2021’s Storm Arwen.

Still, three years later, “Falled trees cause massive power outages” remains a familiar headline. More than 170,000 homes in England and Wales lost power during Storm Hank in early January, mainly due to downed trees.

Each storm gives us a chance to learn and adapt how to prepare for the next one – and over the years we’ve had plenty of opportunities to educate ourselves.

Advertisement

But instead of action, we opt for reactive measures that won’t make a difference when the storm hits next week.

Tying the pylons, not the people

There is a better way. New technologies like “digital twin” modeling and AI can help us get ahead of climate risks and significantly reduce damage.

These virtual models can identify hazards such as trees encroaching on power lines, and incorporate proactiveness into our approach.

AI can also automate vegetation management based on predictions of the growth rates of different tree species and tell when trees should be cut.

This technology can also provide utilities with highly accurate simulations of weather events.

Advertisement

In the case of a hurricane, a digital model can simulate how high winds and flash floods will interact with a digitally modeled landscape and predict how infrastructure will behave – from conductors being exposed to water. From anticipating potential damage to detecting weak spots in our systems to identifying when to do so. – Activate lines and prioritize supplies to key locations such as hospitals.

Importantly, these models can also help restore power safely and quickly by plotting a safe path through dangerous conditions for engineers on the ground. For families and businesses waiting in the dark, speed and certainty are everything.

And, as weather patterns become more unpredictable around the world, these technological advances can be applied to other types of extreme events, such as wildfires and blizzards.

there are stormy days ahead

We need to stress-test our infrastructure, not just our citizens. The more we leave people without power, the more powerless they will feel in the face of the climate crisis.

We may never have the technology to control storms, but we know about the hazards that cause power outages and we now have the ability to manage them in detail.

Advertisement

These tools can restore the meaning of “robustness” to storms.

We must adapt to them and use the knowledge gained to prepare – and we must do this before the next hurricane season begins.

Taco Engler is an energy infrastructure expert and managing director at Neara.

At Euronews we believe that all opinions matter. Contact us at [email protected] to send a pitch or submission and be part of the conversation.

Source