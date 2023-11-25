Blackity Black Holiday Market welcomes crowds for second annual event

More than 50 Black-owned vendors from across the Milwaukee area welcomed customers to the second annual Blackity Black Holiday Market on Saturday. “Oh my God, it’s great,” said Karen Simmons, who shopped at the market for the first time Saturday. “The diversity of the cast is amazing. It’s amazing. I love it!” The event was hosted by The African American Chamber of Commerce, Historic King Drive BID and We Got Soul MKE. Small Business Saturday was down to the market, featuring black-owned businesses selling specialty items. “This event provides a lot of exposure for black-owned businesses,” said Rocha Brister, owner of Style Pop Café. “It gives us an opportunity to showcase our craft coffee creamers, and also let people know that we’re opening a shop in Walker’s Point.” In addition to food and vendors, attendees also enjoyed performances from Milwaukee-area artists and music. Curated by DJ Anthony Foster. This year, the market also featured a resource bank with representatives from local nonprofits, financial institutions and mental health resources. According to the Pew Research Center, the number of businesses with a Black majority in 2020 was about 3. The percentage of all US businesses classified by the race of their owners. The Blackity Black Holiday Market seeks to amplify the voices of these entrepreneurs and provide them with the tools to succeed. “Statistically, it is harder for Black-owned businesses to stay in business,” said Tarik Moody, who helped organize the market and is Hyphen’s program director. , “A lot of them don’t have easy access to capital. They don’t have money for marketing. They’re just scraping by. So we really want to do our part to make sure they have the same opportunities as some of the There should be equity.” Other Small Businesses “With literally millions of ways to shop online, stopping by the booths in person on Small Business Saturday meant the world to vendors. “Stopping in person means money goes back into the community, ” He said. Rachad Howard of Cream City Brands Apparel. “So people take their earnings here, replenish their stock, and then they can go to another show. It just keeps going and going and going, eventually they find a store or what they want to do next with their business. It all happened because you came out today to show support.” The 2022 Blackity Black Holiday Market welcomed over a thousand people. Organizers hope this number will double this year. Market Highlights: Food Court open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with Hiffin Citytins restaurant vendors, visitation with Santa Claus and a letter-writing station from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Black Nativity at 11 a.m.

Source: www.wisn.com