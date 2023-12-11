BlackBerry appoints John Giammatteo as CEO

Company to completely separate IoT and cyber security business units

WATERLOO, ON, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — blackberry ltd (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced the appointment of John J. Announced the appointment of Giammatteo, which will be effective immediately. Richard (Dick) Lynch, who has served as interim Chief Executive Officer since November 4, 2023, will remain as Board Chairman. The company also announced that it will separate the IoT and cybersecurity businesses, and they will operate as completely standalone divisions. BlackBerry will no longer pursue an IPO of its IoT business subsidiary.

As CEO of BlackBerry, John J. Giammatteo’s appointment

Giammatteo has served as president of BlackBerry’s cybersecurity business unit since October 2021.

Giammatteo has over 30 years of experience with global technology companies. As president of BlackBerry’s cybersecurity business unit, he has led significant growth in the product portfolio, go-to-market strategy, and organizational efficiency. Prior to BlackBerry, he was President and Chief Revenue Officer at McAfee. Previously, John served as Chief Operating Officer at AVG Technologies, a leading provider of Internet and mobile security. He also held leadership positions at Solera, RealNetworks and Nortel Networks.

“We are pleased to appoint John to the role of CEO at a transformational period in BlackBerry’s history, as we work to fully separate our two core business units to enhance shareholder value “His deep experience in the industry and his outstanding track record of inspiring teams and delivering operational excellence means he is strongly positioned to lead this important transformation of BlackBerry,” said Robert E., Chairman of the Compensation, Nominating and Governance Committee of the BlackBerry Board. Mike Daniels said.

John J. Giammatteo said, “I am honored and excited to lead BlackBerry’s next phase of growth as CEO. BlackBerry’s IoT and cybersecurity businesses have market-leading technology, exceptional teams, and massive market opportunities. ” “The Board and I are in complete agreement on the next steps needed to unlock value within BlackBerry, and work on this effort will proceed at full speed. I look forward to maintaining our legacy of innovation and continuing to deliver exceptional “I look forward to working with the entire team as we serve our customers while achieving our goals.”

reevaluating strategic direction

Following a reassessment of the previously announced outcome of Project Imperium, the BlackBerry board has decided to separate the IoT and cybersecurity businesses and establish them as standalone divisions. The company will no longer pursue a secondary initial public offering of its IoT business unit. This process will involve separating and streamlining BlackBerry’s centralized corporate functions into business-unit specific teams, with each division operating independently and on a profitable and cash flow-positive basis.

Dick Lynch, BlackBerry’s board chairman, said, “The Board, with input from its advisors, believes that the full separation of BlackBerry’s IoT and cybersecurity businesses will open up a number of strategic options that can unlock shareholder value.” “Management is focused on moving quickly to complete this restructuring that will enhance both businesses’ focus on their respective markets as well as their ability to make fast, flexible decisions.”

To assist in the separation and right-sizing process, BlackBerry is in the final stages of selecting a consulting firm to bring expertise and additional resources for an independent, ground-up assessment.

about blackberry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures over 500M endpoints, including over 235M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption and embedded systems. BlackBerry’s vision is clear – to secure a connected future you can trust.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

