Black Thursday marks the beginning of the stock market crash

On this day in 1929, approximately 13 million shares of stock were traded when Black Thursday hit on Wall Street. This day is remembered as the worst stock market crash in American history and the beginning of the Great Depression. The stock market expanded rapidly in the 1920s, but by August 1929, production declined and unemployment rose, causing stocks to collapse. Much more than their actual value. Other causes of the market collapse were low wages, increased debt, a struggling agricultural sector, and an excess of bank debt that could not be eliminated. Stock prices began to decline in September and October as Black Thursday arrived on October 24. After about 13 million shares were traded, investment companies and bankers tried to stabilize the market the next day by buying large blocks of stock. This led to a moderate rally, but on October 28 the market fell sharply. Stock prices fell completely the next day, with over 16 million shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Billions of dollars were lost that day and thousands of investors were financially ruined. Watch the video above to see the full story

On this day in 1929, approximately 13 million shares of stock were traded when Black Thursday hit on Wall Street. This day is remembered as the worst stock market crash in American history and the beginning of the Great Depression.

The stock market expanded rapidly in the 1920s, but by August 1929, production declined and unemployment rose, causing stocks to become worth much more than their real value.

Other causes of the market collapse were low wages, increased debt, a struggling agricultural sector, and an excess of bank loans that could not be eliminated.

Stock prices began to fall in September and October until Black Thursday on October 24.

After about 13 million shares were traded, investment companies and bankers tried to stabilize the market the next day by buying large blocks of stock. This led to a moderate rise, but on October 28 there was a huge fall in the market.

Stock prices fell completely the next day, with over 16 million shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Billions of dollars were lost that day and thousands of investors were financially ruined.

Watch the video above to see the full story

Source: www.kcra.com