Black teen makes history when she becomes youngest store owner at South Carolina mall

In 2018, 19-year-old Jordan Jackson opened his own retail store, Birch & Penn, in the Northwoods Mall in North Charleston, South Carolina, becoming the youngest store owner in his city. Now, he organizes several pop-up markets featuring his own brands and other local small businesses.

Ever since he realized his talent in styling and how he could make money from it, Jackson wanted to have his own business and become a “young boss”. Before opening her store in Northwoods Mall, she began selling clothes through her online store, where her fashion and design skills gained widespread recognition.

With the help of her supportive mother, Keisha, she initially opened what was known as a clothing and accessories boutique that catered to both men and women with high-fashion, trendy apparel.

While at Northwoods Mall, Jackson received awards and recognition for his accomplishments. However, after just one year, they decided to close the retail store, emphasizing that the closure did not mark the end but a new beginning for a new idea.

“I’m here to show you guys that it’s possible to achieve your dreams,” Jackson said. abc news 4, “So definitely be carefree and live your life every day without any regrets. This is not the end; This is only the beginning.”

Fast forward a few years, Jackson teamed up with other businesses to open several pop-up markets in his hometown of Baltimore, Maryland. With his passion for design, he organizes inspiring lifestyle bazaars that feature clothing, home decor and food from his own brand as well as other local brands.

