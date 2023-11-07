Black Rock Coffee Bar continues its continued growth in Arizona: opens fourth store in Gilbert and 37th in the state

PORTLAND, Oregon, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Black Rock Coffee Bar, known for premium roasted coffee, teas, smoothies and delicious FUEL® energy drinks, is continuing its expansion in the state of Arizona. Its fourth store in Gilbert and 33rd in the Greater Phoenix metropolitan area.

Scheduled to welcome customers on Friday, November 10, 2023, the new Black Rock Coffee Bar is located at 875 South Gilbert Road, Suite 105 in Gilbert. In celebration of its grand opening, the boutique coffee chain will be offering medium-sized drinks for just $2.00 all day at this location, along with various promotions throughout the week.

“Gilbert is a great place for young professionals and families,” said Mark Davis, CEO of Black Rock Coffee Bar. “We have always felt a connection to Gilbert and we look forward to serving this thriving community.”

The new 2000-square-foot Black Rock Coffee Bar store showcases the boutique coffee chain’s signature industrial modern design. This design philosophy aims to ensure that visitors can not only enjoy their favorite beverages, but also relax, work or socialize in a comfortable and attractive environment.

With over 120 stores across the US, the popular coffee chain is set to become the go-to destination for all coffee lovers looking for fast and friendly service. The skilled team of baristas at BlackRock is committed to enhancing the overall customer experience and make it their mission to brighten their customers’ day.

The mission of Black Rock Coffee Bar is to be a positive force in the communities it serves.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, a region of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar is expanding westward and across the Sunbelt with its locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Continues to expand from. Washington. The boutique coffee chain was recently named the fastest growing private company in Oregon and SW Washington in 2021 by the Portland Business Journal. In 2023, Inc. Black Rock Coffee Bar was ranked 1179th on the magazine’s 5000 annual list of America’s fastest-growing private companies.

The BlackRock culture prides itself on providing young people with the opportunity to lead, run businesses and develop people skills.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and delicious FUEL® energy drinks. Founded in 2008 as a family owned and operated business in Oregon, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to more than 120 retail locations in seven states.

BlackRock culture prides itself on being a positive force not only for the communities it serves, but also for the team members who fuel its locations day in and day out. An important aspect of their team mission is to recognize those who go above and beyond by demonstrating BlackRock’s 4Gs – Patience, Growth, Gratitude and Grace.

