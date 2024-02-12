Black men in their forties should get screened for prostate cancer

Black men should start getting tested for prostate cancer in their forties, according to new , [+] guidance. getty

Black men should get early prostate cancer testing between the ages of 40 and 45, according to new screening guidelines published by the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

In the US, black men have a higher risk of being diagnosed with and dying from prostate cancer than men of other races. Data shows they are diagnosed with prostate cancer 3-9 years earlier than other men and are twice as likely to die from the disease as white men.

Guidelines for all men currently suggest getting initial testing for prostate cancer between the ages of 50 and 55, but according to the new guidelines, black men should consider getting tested between the ages of 40 and 45 .

“We don’t know what causes prostate cancer,” said Dr. William Oh, chief medical officer of the Prostate Cancer Foundation. “We know it’s a disease of aging, we know there are some environmental factors and we know it runs in families. But, we don’t currently know why black men have a higher risk of getting prostate cancer. than other men,” Dr. Oh said.

The guidelines were created by an advisory board of physicians and patients and included reviewing the available evidence, including trials and scientific studies, to extract any relevant data on prostate cancer in black men. This isn’t the first time it’s been recommended that black men be tested first, but as Dr. Oh points out, with other guidelines it was often a footnote rather than the main purpose of the work.

“We wanted to put these guidelines out there in a very clear and unambiguous way. So that the message doesn’t get lost in the asterisks and it’s basically as clear as possible to the population and the person and their family who are reading about these Recommendations,” Dr. Oh said.

The test usually involves looking for prostate serum antigen (PSA) levels and although the general consensus is that the test has saved many lives by detecting cancer early and enabling treatment, there is some controversy over it. When it is used to screen men who do not have any symptoms of prostate cancer.

“The PSA test is clearly the best way to detect prostate cancer early, but it has flaws,” Dr. Oh said.

The PSA test can provide false-positive results, leading to unnecessary and invasive and expensive testing. It is also unable to detect the difference between aggressive disease that may require immediate treatment and non-aggressive cancer, which may not require any treatment or require a “watch and wait” approach. Can.

Dr. Oh said, “There is a balancing act between identifying a lot of clinically insignificant cancers and identifying those cancers that can be dangerous and even fatal if you find them too late.” “Can happen.”

If widely implemented, the new guidelines could reduce prostate cancer deaths among black men by nearly a third, according to the Prostate Cancer Foundation.