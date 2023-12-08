A year-long surge in tourism in Spain has ended with Madrid activating a black level measure to stem the influx of tourists to the city during the festival season.

Roads may be closed in Madrid due to congestion in the city centre.

The Spanish capital has activated so-called ‘black level’ measures due to the huge influx of tourists into the city during Christmas.

Applicable only when there is extraordinary saturation in public places transportationThe measure seeks to manage safety and mobility in the city.

Police will keep an eye on the most congested roads from the sky through drones. Once the influx of people reaches the maximum, the roads will be closed, allowing pedestrians to leave the area, but not to enter the area.

About 450 municipal police agents, and an additional 850 agents on busy days, will patrol the city. festive Season.

The special measures are expected to affect both public and private transport.

Which parts of Madrid could be affected by the shutdown?

While the whole of Madrid will be affected, key points for madrid The county council consists of Precidos and El Carmen streets, Plaza del Celanque, the section of Calle Alcalá near Plaza de Cibeles, and Gran Vía.

Metro de Madrid’s Sol station and the Renfe Circassians network are currently closed between 6pm and 9pm until December 9.

Spain’s tourism is growing year-round

The number of tourists in Spain has been increasing not only during this period but throughout the year. December,

During the first 10 months of 2022, 74.7 million tourists visited Spain on holidays, an increase of 18.2 percent compared to the same period last year.

In October, which is not a typical ‘tourist’ month, 8.17 million international tourists visited the country, an increase of 13.9 percent compared to October 2022. 3.3 million foreign tourists entered the country in November 2023, an increase of 9.3 percent from the previous month. Year.

GermanyFrance, UK, Russia and Nordic countries have contributed the most to the growth of international tourism.

“We are changing the historical nature of our tourism,” says Jordi Heru, Spain’s minister of industry and tourism. “Spain remains the leader, the sector’s recovery is complete and complete, but we are diversifying flows and seasonality, resulting in more sustainable tourism that is less dependent on high heat Season,

Tourist spending is increasing in Spain

Along with the influx of tourists it also increases Expenditure,

Each tourist in the country spent an average of €1,260 in October, 9.8 percent more than last year and 14.9 percent more than 2019. Spending per day has also increased, with each tourist spending €185 per day in October, up 15 percent. More than 2019.

The main reason for this increase in tourism expenditure is the increase in prices. Prices in May 2023 were 15 percent higher than in 2019.

Tourism is positive for jobs in Spain

Between April and June 2023, tourism-related activities registered about 150,000 more workers than the same quarter last year, of which 25 percent were new jobs. spain Coming from tourism related activities.

“The tourism sector is one of the main economic engines of our country,” says Hector Gomez, acting Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism. “Spain continues to create jobs linked to tourism activities and does so in an increasingly strong way and always under the motto of quality, sustainability and excellence.”

