Black History Month Career Day helps Syracuse students recognize success

The importance of representation was on full display in Syracuse on Friday. For Henninger High School, Black History Month is an important opportunity for students to see pathways to success from people who look like them.

Henninger High School senior Caleb Davis said, “I’ve been at this school for almost four years already, and I’ve never had an experience like this.”

Davis has his eyes set on the future.

“Mainly entrepreneurship, wanting to build my own business,” he said.

He hopes to inspire others with his clothing line.

“I just love to show off, I love to dress up,” Davis said. “I was thinking that if I could put my image into my own clothing brand, maybe I could have other people of my culture and my type around me, to have the same experience I’m feeling when I wear the clothes.”

Career fair is a great opportunity for students like him. With over 30 African American professionals presenting, the goal is to show students what it takes to achieve their dreams.

“Coming to a school in the city and seeing black entrepreneurs or people like them, like us, uniting our cultures and coming together is honestly a good feeling,” Davis said.

For those who identify as black, this journey is harder than others. According to the Department of Labor, the unemployment rate for Black Americans is the highest in the country at 5.2%.

“Many of our professionals came from similar backgrounds as them,” said Satina Wallace, Henninger High School’s Black History Month coordinator.

“They come from the kind of environment where it feels like the odds are stacked against them.” “You like to see individuals who look like you, who look like you, where you come from, or experienced some of the same things that you experienced,” said Alton Davis, deputy fire chief in Syracuse. “Seeing this gives them some perspective.” fire Department.

Students also learned from real estate agents, firefighters, and medical professionals.

“Now is the time for students to ask them questions like, ‘What obstacles did you face when you came into this field? What kind of debt did you have? What education did you need? What kind of certifications did you need? Was it necessary?’” Wallace said.

Big accomplishment for Davis? Do what you are passionate about.

“I will take that advice and practice. Work hard, study, be dedicated to what you want to be and have a passion for it.” He said, ”Without passion, you won’t really have a good feeling about what you’re doing in your life. ”

Source: www.spectrumlocalnews.com