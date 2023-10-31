Black GOP candidate called 'Uncle Tom' by far-left group - Black Enterprise

By rafael pena

According to a report by Fox NewsOn October 31, the far-left group Black Voters Matter Action PAC, which is funded by liberal George Soros, accused Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron of being an “Uncle Tom” and betraying his race.

An ad running on a local R&B station in Jeffersontown, Kentucky claims that “Uncle Daniel Cameron”, who did not press charges against the officers involved in the 2020 Breonna Taylor shooting, is supporting progress made on racial justice and health care. Threaten to withdraw. It also voices support for outgoing Democratic Governor Andy Beshear, who is white.

In response to the ad, Cameron accused Democrats and left-wing organizations of using “racist attacks” to discredit him because of their policy differences. He also called on Beshear to condemn the ad.

“I believe that here in Kentucky you should be judged not by the color of your skin, but by the content of your character,” Cameron said, emphasizing his opposition to the policies and not by his race.

He said he never faced racism or discrimination in Kentucky unless he opposed national Democratic interests and criticized the media for enabling or ignoring such attacks.

Beshear’s campaign referenced his comments Lexington Herald-LeaderSaying that the ad came from an “African American-led PAC.”

The outlet reports that Black Voters Matter Action PAC co-founder Cliff Albright defended the ad’s racial attacks against Cameron in a video with Black Star Network’s Roland Martin. Albright disputed Cameron’s calling him “Uncle Tom”, emphasizing the group’s criticism of Cameron’s policies.

“It’s issue after issue after issue where he has shown himself to be just as much of a threat to the black community as radical white supremacists,” Albright said.

Cameron’s campaign described Albright’s comments as “disgusting” and called for responsible dialogue. He emphasized that Cameron held mainstream Republican views and criticized the Democratic Party for equating Republicanism with white supremacy.

The “Uncle Daniel Cameron” ad and the reaction that followed underscore the growing polarization and heated rhetoric in American politics, with accusations of racism and extremism playing a prominent role.

Source: www.blackenterprise.com