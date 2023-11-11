Black Georgia entrepreneurs win awards in Farrell-backed competition

“It was really emotional for me,” Baverde-Rosa said tearfully about winning the second-place prize. She recently lost her grandmother, whose funeral was on the same day as the competition, so she was hoping to make her proud.

The Black Ambition Award was started by Williams in 2020 on the premise that Black ambition is limitless, but access is not. So he founded the nonprofit initiative to provide financing to Black and Hispanic-founded companies.

Each year one entrepreneur wins the $1 million grand prize, but dozens of other founders win smaller amounts. This year those prizes ranged from $20,000 to $250,000. The prize money is not a gift, it is an equity investment. Startups are funded as a simple agreement for future equity in the hands of someone who lends the money. Competition founder now in exchange for a share of the company in the future.

But the way Black Ambition structured the deal, according to the initiative, 50% of the investment essentially ends up as a grant. Over the past three years, the initiative has distributed $10 million, according to Felicia Hatcher, CEO of Black Ambition.

Only 250 founders advanced from an unknown number of applications to the semifinalist stage, which was announced this summer. Over the next several months, the semi-finalists networked with other founders and gained access to business mentors through the program.

Ultimately, only 50 were selected as finalists and only eight of them appeared on stage during Thursday’s demo day. Bavarde-Rosa was one of those eight.

Before moving on, she was “shaking like a leaf,” she said. It was his first time pitching in the West End since launching ECOMSPACES in 2019.

His company is a full-service e-commerce center for small businesses, helping them with fulfillment services as well as a kind of business incubator. Over the past four years, the company has been self-funded, so growth has been limited, Bavarde-Rosa said. He is part of the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs, a nonprofit in Atlanta dedicated to the growth, development, and scaling of black entrepreneurs, and has received some non-financial support from the center.

But with an investment of $250,000 she plans to develop ECOMSPACES’ online platform to be able to expand services to e-commerce sellers worldwide.

And Bavarde-Rosa wasn’t the only Georgia entrepreneur who won an award Thursday night. Miles Tucker, CEO and co-founder of Darknor, an Atlanta-based artificial intelligence tool that tests new software products for bugs, was one of eight selected to pitch on the stage. They ultimately won $50,000 for their business, which they plan to use for further product development.

Tucker said he was “grateful to be in the room and accept money from Farrell, who is kind of a legend in his own right.”

Other Georgia companies that received funding (although they did not pitch Thursday) were:

Undelete, an Atlanta-based airport operations software platform, won $75,000

Atlanta-based online marketplace Saint Miles wins $50,000

Athens-based body care brand Gentlely Soap won $75,000

Atlanta-based nail polish brand Barbella Co. won $20,000

For Bavarde-Rosa, the prize money is just a portion of all the benefits gained through Black Ambition. He said that less than 24 hours after winning second place, major companies like Mastercard and Amazon reached out to him for a possible partnership.

She hopes to grow her revenue to $5 million by the end of next year using Black Ambition’s platform.

“It’s not over yet, that’s the beauty of it,” she said. “The pitch competition is not the end of it.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Report for America are partnering to add more journalists to cover topics important to our community. Please help us raise funds for this important work ajc.com/give

Source: www.ajc.com