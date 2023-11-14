Black Friday: The best and worst places to buy tech and home appliances

Black Friday: Stores offering quality products and excellent customer service are better than supermarkets and high street discounters. Photo: Henry Nicholls/Reuters (Henry Nicholls/Reuters)

For many shoppers, Black Friday marks the beginning of the peak of the holiday shopping season. But knowing where to shop can help you get better value for money.

Which consumer group? conducted a survey to find out the best and worst places to shop for tech and home appliances on Black Friday, which falls on November 24 this year.

Best places to buy tech and home appliances

Consumer Groups Which? Richer Sounds has been named the best technology store according to a survey by. The home entertainment retailer scored 95% overall, with customers praising “quality products at reasonable prices.”

Apple (AAPL) came in as the second best place to buy your tech this Black Friday, with the tech company receiving a customer score of 87%. However, it only got three stars in terms of value for money. One shopper summed it up by saying: “Expensive but quality”.

When it comes to home appliances, Euronics leads the ranking with an 88% customer score. Earning five stars for customer service and product quality, shoppers also gave the store high ratings for range, after-sales and value for money, all receiving four stars.

One shopper said: “Very helpful local retailer who can source a large range of products from Euronics at short notice. Very competitive prices. Great service.”

John Lewis came in third place for both technology (86%) and home appliances (85%). Buyers particularly liked the quality of the goods it sells and its customer service.

The worst places to buy tech and home appliances

But what about those retailers whose customers weren’t so impressed?

B&M (BME.L) is at the bottom of the home appliances table, with Home Bargains just above it. According to Which, B&M did not manage to receive more than two stars in any category.

One unhappy B&M customer said: “Poorly designed appliance – no on/off switch; Must be plugged/unplugged”.

DIY giant B&Q (68%) also sells Which? was at the bottom of the ranking, with Tesco (TSCO.L), Sainsbury’s (SBRY.L) and Asda (all 70%) not far behind.

When it comes to technology, The Range (68% customer score) was bottom of the table with three supermarkets, Sainsbury’s (68% customer score), Asda at George and Tesco (both 69% customer scores) also far behind. Were not. All four retailers performed poorly in terms of customer service, although all received three stars each in terms of value for money. All except Tesco scored poorly for product quality.

“With Black Friday and Christmas fast approaching, shoppers may be looking to purchase a new laptop or shiny kitchen appliance quickly – but we’ve found that some retailers are just not prepared in terms of quality or customer service,” says Ellie Clark, Which one? said the retail editor.

“Our research shows that shoppers looking for help with larger purchases are better off sticking to specialist retailers, where customer service and technical expertise are a priority.”

