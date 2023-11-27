Black Friday sales are cooking! Shop these 27 kitchen deals now

Shopping

Nov. 26, 2023

Heads up, Chef! Cyber Monday is the best time of the year to restock your kitchen with the newest cookware, tableware, and other kitchen appliances.

Of course, we want only the best for our kitchens, especially in preparation of all those holiday dishes we’re about to be cooking up. Brands like Breville, Le Creuset, Our Place, and Vitamix are among those offering the best deals for Cyber Monday.

Not sure where to start? We’ve got you covered. Our eyes are on everything from awe-worthy cast iron sets to deluxe espresso machines, trendy tableware, fantastic food processors, and of course, we had to throw a few air fryers in the mix.

And if you need more guidance before you start shopping, take a look at our guide on the best pots and pans, our favorite holiday dinnerware sets, as well as the top espresso machines for all your coffee-making needs ahead of the busiest time of the year.

Score up to 60% off select kitchen products at Sur La Table. You can browse between their cookware, bakeware, tools, and knifes, and when you’re done, check out their gifting section for other culinary-inspired presents (wine charms, popcorn machines, striped kitchen towels, and more).

Sur La Table Glass Storage Containers, 10-Piece Set

Sur La Table

With the new year upon us, it’s time to think about organizing the kitchen. This handy glass container set is perfect for storing a variety of meals and snacks. Each piece in this set is dry-erase marker safe for easy labelling and organization, and the snap closures ensure that your leftovers will stay fresh for longer.

Breville has become one of the buzziest brands of the years, known their state-of-the-art, professional-grade espresso machines. This Cyber Monday, shoppers can save hundreds of dollars on a wide range of Breville devices, including smart ovens, food processors, and peel-and-dice machines.

Many Breville Cyber Monday deals can also be found on Amazon.

Green Pan will be 50% off site-wide for Cyber Monday, with door-busters up to 65% off. All purchases over $275 also come with a free Cook’s Journal Cookbook. Test out their super-green, Thermolon technology, the first alternative to traditional nonstick coatings (made without PFAS, PFOA, lead, or cadmium).

Holiday deals have arrived at Vitamix! You can save up to $125 on one of their blenders — known to last up to ten times longer than an average blender. Vitamix makes product that fit your lifestyle, save you time, and might even inspire you to eat healthier right in time for 2024.

Vitamix 5200 Blender

Amazon

Gwyneth Paltrow and Zac Efron swear by the classic Vitamix blender, and so do we. There is nothing as frustrating as watching a jerky blender struggle to perform its single duty. The Vitamix original will wipe away all your memories of faulty choppers. This is one of the highest-performing blenders on the market.

The greatest sale ever has hit Great Jones. Score up to 50% off their stunning bakeware and cookware sets (our eyes are on their casserole dishes, dutch baby ovens, and mixing bowls). The small business is entirely women-run, and rather new to the kitchen scape, launching in New York City village back in 2018.

Even if you’re not part of the exclusive, members-only Soho House, you can still shop at their adjacent design brand Soho Home, which was created to mirror the look and feel of their posh clubs. The line in offering 20% off, and members can score even better discounts on snazzy dining items like ceramic coasters and marble serving platters.

Target has always been the place to find a great deal, and now you can take up to 40% off their kitchen appliances for Cyber Monday. Check out their slow cooker crockpot for $19.99, milk frother for $8.99, and family-sized electric griddle for $19.99.

Bloomingdales may be better known for their beauty and fashion selection, but there is no shortage of quality kitchen deals for Cyber Monday. We’ve spotted plenty of Le Creuset, All-Clad, and GreenPan deals that compete with other kitchen retailers.

Bloomingdales

Meet the newest addition to your kitchen. Smeg’s retro-inspired appliances add a pop of color and character to any space. This electric tea kettle comes in blue, cream, pink, green, white, red, and black.

Save hundreds on steel sets at All-Clad, the kitchenware company that specializes in metal crafting technology. Choose between their stainless, nonstick, hard anodized, or enameled cast iron sets. Your holiday dinner will taste that much better after all of that browning, sautéing, and searing.

Macy’s Cyber Monday deals don’t last long — the sale ends on November 25. You can find plenty of kitchen appliances for under $50. Opt for something more practical like their handheld immersion blender or practice portion control with a cereal dispenser. Get ready to shop fast before the deal ends!

Now is the time to buy from Made In Cookware. New styles have been added, and for a limited time only, shoppers can score up to 30% off chef-loved heirloom cookware. If you are searching for something tried and tested, you’ve arrived at the right place. The company has received over 100,000 5-star reviews.

Made In

One of the cookware company’s best deals comes in the form of a set of razor sharp knifes. This four-piece set features knives forged by a 5th generation bladesmith and includes a Chef Knife, Bread Knife, the Paring Knife, and the Nakiri Knife, a blunt-nosed blade perfect for rapid fire prep work.

There’s lots to love for less at Walmart. Shop the Cyber Monday sale on kitchen appliances and finds deals on the hottest brands like Ninja, Rubbermaid, Gourmia, and more. You can even snatch up a 21-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set by Kitchen Solutions for just $49.00.

Save up to 75% on your favorite brands at Zwilling. With over 287 years of culinary experience, we trust this forward-thinking German brand’s taste in kitchenware. Discover the lowest prices of the year on Zwilling products, Staub Dutch ovens, Henckels knives, and so much more.

KitchenAid has been in the kitchen game for over 100 years. They have all the appliances you could dream of — food processors, mixers, and hand blenders — just to name a few. This Cyber Monday, save up to 20% on countless items. Plus, you can enjoy free delivery on all orders over $399.

KitchenAid All Purpose Kitchen Shears

Amazon

Slice up that turkey with these super snazzy stainless steel kitchen shears. KitchenAid’s scissors feature blades enhanced with micro-serrations to make the slicing experience that much more satisfying. They’re also dishwasher-safe and include a guard to protect the blades when they’re stored.

West Elm is your one-stop-shop for everything to prep your house for the Holidays, kitchenware included. Shop the Cyber Monday sale, for up to 50% off trending items like their sophisticated porcelain glassware, European napkins, and our personal favorite — a beautiful brass cake stand.

You’re going to need some good coffee to power you through the holidays. Lucky for you, Nespresso is offering 30% off select Vertuo and Original machines, as well as free shipping on all orders over $35. They are even giving you a free coffee sample as a gift, too!

Vertuo Creatista

Nespresso

Become an at-home barista. Vertuo Creatista offers a variety of coffee formats in 6 sizes, including 5, 8, 12, and 18oz coffees, as well as single and double espressos brewed hot or over ice. The integrated milk wand also allows you to create top-quality latte art on your cappuccino, flat white, caffe latte or latte macchiato.

Calphalon’s Cyber Monday Deals is back! Save on all your favorites. Many large cookware sets (some up to 12-pieces) are a whopping 40% off, so if you’re considering buying in bulk, this is the time to do so.

Cyber Monday has arrived at Solo Stove. Shoppers can buy one get one 50% off fire bowls and score the lowest prices of the year on pizza ovens. These are some of the most affordable ovens on the market, starting at just $299.99 for the Pi Prime Starter Bundle.

It’s the biggest sale of the year at Our Place — where the steepest discount is 45% off. This kitchen brand designs tools that actually make cooking more enjoyable (as opposed to more complicated). Their products also happen to be pretty enough to leave on your stovetop, so you won’t feel rushed to clean up.

Cast Iron Cookware Set

Our Place

Everything tastes better on premium stoneware. Check out their Cast Iron Cookware set, which features their Always Pan, Perfect Pot, Hot Grill, Grill Press, and bonus Hot Grips. This set is made with enameled cast iron that achieves the perfect golden-brown finish.

Enter the diamond of the kitchenware industry. This Cyber Monday, enjoy up to 30% off luxurious Le Creuset products handcrafted by French artisans. The brand offers some of the finest cookware on the market, known for its unrivaled bold colors, and glossy, rich finishes.

Cyber season has arrived at Caraway. You can take advantage of their best offer of the year — up to 20% off site-wide. The brand is committed to using zero potentially toxic materials, so that you can rest assured knowing your food is safe to eat.

Williams & Sonoma carries a plethora of top-rated brands, from Breville to All-Clad. Their Cyber Monday deals are unmatched. It’s hard to choose just one to drop in your cart.

Save up to 50% on Cyber Monday favorites from the brand that Gordon Ramsay calls “the Rolls Royce of pans.” The starred chef and restaurateur has partnered with HexClad to design cookware that performs to Michelin chef standards.

Shop Mikasa for a variety of bone china, dinnerware sets, drinkware and flatware. Even some of their Christmas-themed collections have gone on sale. Check out the lovely winter cardinal bowl set and the Mr. and Mrs. Santa hat wine set.

Crate & Barrel may be known for their home decor, but their kitchen section is just as impressive. They carry their own signature products, as well as other hot brands like Nespresso and Marin. Score over 30% off on many of their best-selling products for Cyber Monday.

Crate & Barrel Reversible Maple End-Grain

Crate & Barrel

Simplicity at it’s finest. This signature Crate & Barrell cutting board is modern, yet timeless. The maple end-grain board showcases the inner rings of a tree, and features finger indentations making it an absolute dream for serving and chopping.

Gift yourself homemade wood-fired pizza this Christmas. Ooni, the renowned, portable pizza oven company, is offering 40% off select ovens. Oooni ovens an be used in the kitchen, backyard or beyond. And remember, pizza ovens aren’t cheap, so now is the time to buy one.

Don’t miss Best Buy’s Cyber Monday sale on small kitchen appliances. Save up to $120 on Ninja blenders and air fryers, and find some Bella Pro kitchen appliances for as low as $24.99.

Amazon does not mess around on Cyber Monday. Browse their selection of affordable kitchen products, from tableware to flatware, as well as some useful kitchen devices from the Amazon Basics line. If you’re shopping on a budget, this is a great place to start.

Ninja Blast Portable Blender

You don’t need a huge blender for a quick smoothie. Instead, try out this Ninja Blast Portable Blender, perfect for a quick post-workout smoothie, available for under $50.00 today on Amazon.

Amazon Basics 10-Cup Water Pitcher & Filter

Amazon

This Brita-compatible pitcher and filter will leave your water tasting great. The filter is certified to reduce chlorine taste and odor, copper, mercury and benzene. The larger capacity can contain up to ten cups of water, making it an excellent choice for larger families.

Take 20% off everything in their online store and get 30% off orders of $200 or more. Their microwave cookware sets are a game-changing addition to your kitchen (and your weekly cooking routines).

Enjoy 20% off sitewide, and use code CYBER to take 30% off orders over $300. Food52 has tons of deals on name-brand cookware, as well as stylish glassware, napkins and dining table decor.

Get 25% off everything, including their best-selling frying pans, Dutch oven and knife sets. All of Misen’s products are designed with both professional chefs and home cooks in mind, so their gear will last through years of regular use.

Save as much as 25% on orders of $300 or more during Material’s biggest sale of the year. If you haven’t tried their stylish and durable cutting boards yet, you’re going to absolutely love them (trust us!).

Save up to 60% on select drinkware during their holiday sale. Their popular Ice Flow tumbler is on sale, as well as other containers for keeping your hot drinks hot, and your cold drinks cold.

Save up to 60% when you add one of these classic cast-iron Dutch ovens, skillets or baking dishes to your cookware collection — they’re great to have around the holidays!

For more content, check out the New York Post Shopping section.

