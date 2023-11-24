Black Friday outdoor deals live at REI, Lowe’s, Home Depot, Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops

An overview of the best early Black Friday outdoor deals:

Laptops, tablets, robot vacuums and all that stuff is cool. But sometimes you want to disconnect and go outside to enjoy the cool breeze and sunny skies. If you’re planning on spending some time hiking, camping, or even fishing in the near future, now is the best time to purchase all your outdoor gear.

This Black Friday, brands like Lowe’s, Home Depot, Cabela’s, Bass Pro Shops and REI are offering deals on everything from backpacks to boots and all the gear you need to explore a new trail or go camping under the stars. are doing.

Every retailer has been kicking off their sales ahead of the big day for weeks, and now it’s officially time to find their proper Black Friday sales. Below, we’ve highlighted some of the best deals on outdoor goods you can find right now. We’ll continue to update this list as additional deals drop during Cyber ​​Week, so be sure to keep checking back for more details.

best tent deals

why we like it

This sturdy four-person tent is lightweight and sturdy, with two doors and double wall construction. It’s easy to set up, with color-coded poles and trims for less confusion, and it also has a high ceiling and pockets to hold all your gear. It has plenty of space and can easily be rolled up and is ready to go so you can stop whatever you are doing and relax as soon as it is convenient.

More tents on sale

best cooler deals

why we like it

This spacious cooler has enough space to keep all your drinks chilled and then some. Its unique design has a built-in solar panel that you can use to charge your phone and whatever else you need to charge. It even has a built-in bottle opener to help you get relief from the cold. It features four cup holders, a folding handle and divider tray for the interior, and thick foam walls to ensure your ice lasts longer for cold, refreshing beverages.

more coolers on sale

best hiking gear deals

why we like it

This REI Co-op Pack takes gear organization and storage to a whole new level: With 6 exterior pockets and a large main compartment, it has room for all your essentials, even if you’re going on a day trip Or going on an overnight trip. With trekking pole keepers, an ice ax loop, and a raincover for unexpected storms, this pack is suitable for all terrain (and seasons). It also has padded hip belts and harnesses, ensuring your comfort and stability.

More Hiking Gear on Sale

Best Camping Stove Deals

why we like it

Senior shopping reporter Haley Henshall reviewed the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0, a slightly larger model than the Ranger, and said it was “sleek, light, and a little more expensive.” That means a more budget-friendly model that’s also discounted for Black Friday is a win.

Read our full review of the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0.

More camping stoves are on sale

