Black Friday 2023 is still going strong at all your favorite stores, with incredible deals everywhere from Amazon and Walmart to Sephora and Target. This is a great time to cross some gifts off your holiday shopping list or make some of those big-ticket purchases you’ve been putting off in case the sales go on. But don’t sleep on deals under $10 — you know, all those random trinkets and doodads you find while looking for a deal on something else. (And if you’re more enthusiastic, we’ve also included the best Black Friday deals under $50.)

I’ve rounded up some of the best bits and bobs I’ve found so far on Amazon this Black Friday, many of which also make great stocking stuffer (or even white elephant!) gift ideas. At such low prices it’s very easy to click the “Add to Cart” button. So come on, you know you want…

fitplus

Yahoo readers have loved this nifty grabber tool for some time, and its price was reduced for Black Friday. to pounce One while it’s still on sale. (see what I did there?)

$10 on Amazon

Hasbro Gaming

It’s a classic for a reason: the Connect 4 rule. In fact, I’m officially petitioning to rebrand this simple kids’ game as the best host gift for 2023.

$7 on Amazon

sealend

File this under “stuff you don’t want, but definitely need.” OK, so a dryer vent cleaning kit might not be at the top of anyone’s holiday wish list, but your dryer would thank you if it could talk.

$9 on Amazon

mavogel

A sleep mask is essential for upcoming holiday trips, and this one promises to seal that annoying gap on the bridge of your nose where other masks let sunlight through.

$8 on Amazon

Amazon

You never realize how badly you need a car litter box until you actually get a car. This No. 1 bestseller and Yahoo reader favorite also works as a simple car storage container, and (thanks to its waterproof design) even as a cooler.

$8 on Amazon

Amazon

Gross, or satisfactory? you be the judge. Either way, this weird car-cleaning gel gets the job done, cleaning out dust and debris from all the nooks, crannies, and car-specific crevices.

$6 on Amazon

Amazon

Carry your AirTags in style with one of these silicone cases that you can attach to your key chain – you’ll get four different colors per pack. Don’t forget to buy some AirTags to go inside too!

$9 on Amazon

bean envy

The milk is cold, but have you tried frothing it? This affordable little thing gives your coffee that barista-made mouthfeel, without the barista-made prices.

$7 on Amazon

Amazon

Decorate the hall with 33 feet of remote-controlled string lights interspersed with photos of your friends and loved ones. This festive strand includes 100 lights, 50 photo clips and 8 lighting modes for your every lighting need.

$9 on Amazon

kizen

This digital gewgaw costs almost nothing and will fit nicely inside any grill-master’s stocking. Use it to make sure all your meat is cooked to the right temperature, then clean it (it’s waterproof!) and keep it hidden until the next cook (it’s magnetic!).

$8 on Amazon

Amazon

If you’re old enough to have worn these tastic ’90s claw clips in your hair for the first time… good news, you’re still allowed to wear them! Buy eight of them for less than $10, a deal that makes us think we’re actually In The 90’s again.

$7 on Amazon

Amazon

Makeup girls, you can never have enough beauty blenders, am I right? Get a five-pack (in a literal rainbow of color options) for less than $10 during this Black Friday sale.

$10 on Amazon

Amazon

Have you ever wondered how beauty influencers achieve that striking look? Well, probably with a filter, to be honest. But if not, maybe with one of these gua sha jade rollers, which promise to brighten your skin and even improve wrinkles.

$7 on Amazon

