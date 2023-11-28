On the Friday after Thanksgiving, entrepreneurs lenice williams She was sitting comfortably on her couch, reading, while her son — a freshman at LSU — was watching a Netflix show nearby. Still she was troubled by a feeling of restlessness.

“It felt weird,” Williams said. “The whole time I was relaxing and not at the computer, I felt like I should be at the computer, like I should be doing something else.”

Williams owns made leather goods, A handmade leather goods store with an e-commerce shop. She sells her products almost exclusively online and Black Friday is usually one of the busiest days of her business.

But this year Williams did not get the juice.

“Black Friday isn’t just about the sales on that day, it’s about checking inventory, preparing flyers, preparing emails and then sending all that stuff out,” Williams said. “And when I thought about it, when I started organizing it, I felt like ‘I don’t want to do this at all…’

Members of her small team work with Williams to sell leather products handmade by Marrakesh artisans. They were all on the same page.

In September this year, a 6.8 magnitude earthquake devastated the Moroccan town where artisans supplying MADE produce leather goods. Williams and his team held a big sale a few weeks after the earthquake to support those workers and help them rebuild.

“I think we all felt the same way this year with that earthquake,” Williams said. “It was just exhausting for us. Once we sat down and we got ready to [the Black Friday sale]We were all like this, ‘were tired…’”

So instead of preparing for the sale and looking at her site, Williams took a moment to catch her breath.

She didn’t log online getting ready for work as usual, she used the long holiday weekend to enjoy family and spend time with her son who was home from college.

“I miss him,” Williams said of his son. “I want to hear about school, I want to see how much he’s matured, I just want to be calm and present in the moment. I don’t want to tell him, ‘Hey, I have to go because we have to send the package…’ I just wanted to be present in that moment.”

When she shared her intention to not run a Black Friday sale with her Instagram followers, a handful of business owners supported her.

But there were not many people.

“They thought I was crazy,” Williams said. “I mean they didn’t say it out loud, they were just like, ‘What are you doing?’ a person told me ‘This is not a smart business move.’,

Dr. Adia Gooden is a clinical psychologist and host unconditionally eligible podcast. She says it can be financially costly for an entrepreneur to give up a big sale. But if one is experiencing burnout, a temporary pause is worth the lost revenue if it helps preserve the business owner’s mental health.

She cites the “hustle culture” that has become popular online over the past decade as particularly prevalent among those working online and ecommerce.

“Most of the business advice out there makes entrepreneurs feel as if they must Constantly strive to earn more and more money. This often overlooks the mental and emotional cost of constantly working and selling,” Gooden shared.

Dr. Gooden, whose TED talk on competency has been viewed more than 1 million times, often encourages high-achieving women to give themselves grace and accept that they may be doing enough – or too much – Are. He said any professional advice should be considered in the context of the individual’s own mental, emotional and physical needs.

What does Williams want?

Rest.

So she cooked, ate, and spent her first Thanksgiving weekend offline in years. She also indulged in a rare pleasure: reading books of fiction. He read two books – lesson in chemistry By Bonnie Garmus and the missing half By Britt Bennett – Cover-to-cover over the weekend.

More importantly, both she and her son were present for the time they spent together — something that wouldn’t have happened if she were running a high-stakes online sale.

Looking back, Williams says having an e-commerce business and not running Black Friday or Cyber ​​Monday sales was definitely a different experience. She remembers feeling energized to drive sales for the business last year, and reserves the right to get back on the promotional hamster wheel the next year.

But this year his motivation was completely different.

“I love my business, I love the products and I stand behind them,” she said. ,[In the past] When it came to Black Friday sales, I was motivated by money. But this year, I felt more inspired after finding peace.”

While she says the loss in revenue from not hosting her regular sales will make a difference to her annual numbers, she hopes to make up for it in corporate leather gift orders, which are more attractive and make it easier for her team. Completion may be less stressful.

Dr. Gooden supports Williams’ view.

“Business owners who choose to listen to their bodies and intuition and prioritize their needs over earning a little more money should be proud of themselves,” Dr. Gooden said. “Be confident that the refreshment they will get from taking a break will support their well-being and their business revenue in the long run.”

He said that entrepreneurs should not be influenced by the business advice they receive if that advice does not fully consider their individual personal situations.

“Running a sale that may make you money but also makes you more tired and exhausted is probably not worth the mental and emotional cost.”

Dr. Adia GoodenDr. Adia Gooden and more from Forbes Morocco earthquake death toll rises to nearly 2,500, thousands injured – Molly Bohannon

