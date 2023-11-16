Black Friday, Black Business: Support these Black-owned clothing and accessory brands

Black Friday is around the corner! This is the perfect time to recognize, encourage and celebrate Black-owned businesses in our communities across the country. Check out this list of Black-owned accessory and clothing brands to support this upcoming Black Friday.

Black business owners make up approximately 10 percent of United States businesses and approximately 30 percent of all minority-owned businesses. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, this adds up to nearly two million companies owned by African Americans. Of that number, nearly 40 percent of Black-owned businesses are in the health care and social assistance, repair and maintenance, and personal and laundry service industries. Other industries include advertising firms, auto dealerships, consulting services, restaurants, barber shops and beauty salons, and, of course, clothing companies.

The city with the most black-owned businesses in the US is New York, and Atlanta is right behind. The number of black-owned businesses is highest in Washington, DC, where 28 percent of all businesses are black-owned. In recent years, the growth of Black-owned franchise businesses like Atlanta’s premiere vegan fast food restaurant Slutty Vegan has been explosive. More than 30 percent of franchise businesses were Black-owned in 2012, an increase of nearly 20 percent in just five years.

There are many ways to celebrate Black Friday and consume while keeping the well-being of our communities in mind. The most important way is to support and encourage black-owned businesses in your community. Depending on where you live, this may be hard, but challenge yourself to only spend time with local black-owned businesses in your neighborhood. If you’re shopping online for something specific, maybe skip Amazon this Black Friday and find a Black-owned business that sells the product you’re looking for and shop within the community.

Little things like this make a huge difference to a small business and, especially, a black-owned business, which makes up a small percentage of businesses across the country.

Check out our list of Black-owned businesses to support:

1. Brother Wellies

Source: Brother Wellies

This beautiful line of clothing is designed in Brooklyn and sustainably handmade with artisans spanning from Nairobi to New York. The brand was founded and designed by @aurorajames.

2. At Ochs

Source: et ochs

Founder and Creative Director, Michelle Ochs is renowned for her amazing vision of shape, her treatment of color and her precise take on pattern. Michelle leads her new brand Et Ochs with a modern design ethos. Her collections exude sensuality and elegance while blending modernity – striking the perfect balance of contrasts: light versus dark, feminine versus masculine, soft versus sharp.

3. Sergio Hudson

Source: Sergio Hudson

Sergio Hudson is a luxury women’s ready-to-wear label designed and manufactured entirely in Los Angeles. Composed of groundbreaking statement pieces and wardrobe staples, the collection showcases the exquisite use of color and silhouette that sets the Hudson woman apart from the rest. Each garment is carefully designed and crafted to showcase strength and sensuality, while maintaining beauty and elegance. When a woman purchases a Sergio Hudson piece she can be assured that she is receiving a show-stopping look made from the best quality materials that will stand the test of time.

4. Laquan Smith

Source: Laquan Smith

Laquan Smith’s distinctive work sparked interest among fashion icons and risk-takers, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and Kim Kardashian, who were all early supporters.

Since its formal launch in 2013, the brand has garnered praise for its endless collection of exclusive apparel and details. Smith has cultivated an equally dynamic private order clientele that stretches across the globe from Lagos to London.

5. Eliot

Source: Aliette

ALIÉTTE is a New York-based luxury fashion label founded by designer Jason Rembert. Contemporary womenswear brand ALIÉTTE combines traditional design and tailoring with innovative imagination. Think bold and vibrant colours, feminine shapes and great textures that will make you stand out with confidence.

6. Hanifa

Source: Hanifa

Hanifa is a global luxury brand that puts creativity at the heart of its strategy, enabling their homes to set new trends while crafting the luxury of tomorrow in a responsible approach.

From their site: “We believe women should be empowered to break barriers, achieve excellence in every aspect of their lives, and make their own rules. We know women can do anything they set their mind to—and we want to help them do it. We capture these beliefs in our signature: ‘For women with no limits.’

7. Matte Brand

Source: Matt Brand

Where simple meets sexy. Created by @eenahsanairb.

8. Grayscale

Source: Grayscale

This Black-owned business prides itself on trendsetting with its designs featured in exclusive Macy’s collections to partner with other Black and women-owned businesses. The company is based in Los Angeles and ships worldwide.

9. SammyB

Source: SammyB

Samantha Black’s aesthetic is pure and simple: creating things worthy of the spotlight at the hands of the clothing industry. She’s as passionate about great design as she is about her customer base, whether it’s the average Jane searching for the artist who looks great on the red carpet or a mega musician like Beyonce.

Sammy B is a women’s ready-to-wear clothing line that is feminine with an eclectic edge. With its use of lines, attention to detail and natural ease, Sammy B has become the “It Girl” brand of choice, perfect for the new modern woman.

10. Telfer

Source: Telfer

TELFAR is a unisex line. By Telfar Clemens in NYC in 2005. It’s not for you – it’s for everyone.

11. Fay Noel

Source: Fay Noel

Women’s collection designed by @feism_ for the leading lady. Eat well, travel often, and wear inspiring clothes!

12. Victor Glemaud

Source: Victor Glemaud

A designer collection of statement knitwear, designed for all people, genders, races, sizes and personalities.

13. Live Life Indie

Source: Live Life Indie

It’s more than just a garment, it’s a lifestyle. This small black-owned clothing business is bringing meaning to their fashion.

14. Abstract Clothing Company

Source:Abstract Clothing Company

This streetwear clothing brand has been seen on artists like Polo G. Unique graphic t-shirts and designs should be seen from a new perspective.

15. No Sesso

Source: No Sesso

Growing rapidly in LA since 2015. Brand founded by Pia Davis and Autumn Randolph.

Source: globalgrind.com