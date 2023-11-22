Black Friday, Black Business: Support These Black-Owned Beauty Brands

Black Friday is almost here. What better time than now to bring awareness to these thriving black-owned beauty businesses in our community around the world. Check out our list of our favorite Black-owned beauty businesses to support this upcoming Black Friday.

Black business owners make up approximately 10 percent of United States businesses and approximately 30 percent of all minority-owned businesses. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, this adds up to nearly two million companies owned by African Americans. Of that number, nearly 40 percent of Black-owned businesses are in the health care and social assistance, repair and maintenance, and personal and laundry service industries. Other industries include advertising firms, auto dealerships, consulting services, restaurants, barber shops and beauty salons, and, of course, clothing companies.

The city with the most black-owned businesses in the US is New York, and Atlanta is right behind. The number of black-owned businesses is highest in Washington, DC, where 28 percent of all businesses are black-owned. In recent years, the growth of Black-owned skincare line Topicals has been explosive. With a number of products and partnerships like her most recent campaign with multi-hyphenate creative and director Teyana Taylor.

There are many ways to celebrate Black Friday and consume while keeping the well-being of our communities in mind. The most important way is to support and encourage black-owned businesses in your community. Depending on where you live, this may be difficult, but challenge yourself to only spend time with local black-owned businesses in your neighborhood. If you’re shopping online for something specific, maybe skip Amazon this Black Friday and find a Black-owned business that sells the product you’re looking for and shop within the community instead .

Little things like this make a huge difference to a small business and, especially, a black-owned business, which makes up a small percentage of businesses across the country.

Check out our list of Black-owned beauty businesses for support:

1. Black Girl Sunscreen

Source: Black Girl Sunscreen

In 2016, Shontae Lundy created Black Girl Sunscreen, a 30 SPF lotion formulated for women of color.

2. Topical

Source: Contemporary

The beloved skincare brand was founded by Olamide Olowe and Claudia Teng.

3. Fenty Beauty

Source: Fenty Beauty

This is a RihRih stan account. Fenty Beauty was founded by Rihanna in 2017.

4. Mented Cosmetics

Source:Mented Cosmetics

Created by co-founders KJ Miller and Amanda E. Johnson in 2017, Mented exists to celebrate all colors and make beauty truly, amazingly inclusive.

5. Lip Bar

Source: The Lip Bar

Melissa Butler is a Detroit native who has strategically launched her start-up beauty brand, The Lip Bar, into a nationwide phenomenon.

6. Camille Rose Naturals

Source: Camille Rose

Janelle Stephens founded Camille Rose, which claims to have delicious blends to keep your hair in top shape.

7. Miele Organics

Source: Miele Organics

Monique Rodriguez founded the brand in 2014.

8. Pattern Beauty

Source: Pattern Beauty

Pattern’s haircare line was founded by actress and producer Tracee Ellis Ross in 2019.

9. Danessa Myricks Beauty

Source: Danessa Myricks Beauty

Denessa Myricks founded her beauty line in 2015.

10. Say by means

Source: Say by Yanni

Yannick Richards is the founder of By Yanni, a haircare and beauty line.

11. Braid Beauty Supplies

Source:Bread

Maeva Hem founded Bread Beauty Supply in 2020.

12. UOMA Beauty

Source: UOMA Beauty

Sharon Chuter founded UOMA Beauty in 2018.

13. Black Opal

Source: Black Opal

The brand was originally created in 1994 by a chemist named Nico Mouiyaris.

14. Pat McGrath Labs

Source: Pat McGrath

Pat McGrath founded the brand in 2006.

15. Ami Kole

Source: Ami Kole

Ami Kole founded the self-named brand in 2021.

16. Brightness

Source: Glosshood

Glosshood was founded in 2020 by Sienna Brown.

17. EADEM

Source: Idem

Alice Lynn Glover and Marie Kouadio Amouzame founded the skincare brand in 2018.

18. KNC Beauty

Source: KNC Beauty

Kristen Noel Crowley founded the brand in 2016.

19. Briogeo

Source: Briogeo

Nancy Twin created a haircare line in 2013.

20. Pot of honey

Source: The Honey Pot

The plant-based feminine hygiene brand was founded in 2014 by Beatrice Dixon.

