There will be fewer good deals and more scams than you think. How can you avoid falling into the Black Friday trap? Euronews Business takes a look.

Black Friday deals are in full swing, but be careful as Grégory Carret, director of UFC-Q Choisir, the consumer observatory of France’s leading consumer association, warns, “There will be more illusory sales than real discounts.”

A recent investigation by UFC-Q Choisir showed that, as in previous years, false promotions are spreading and experts told Euronews Business that it is exceptional to find real discounts during Black Friday sales.

Retailers must display the lowest price taken within the last 30 days since the implementation of the omnibus European directive designed to improve consumer protection. A solution that some retailers bypass.

manipulated reference value

The bigger the discount, the more cautious you should be. “If you see 50%, 40% off, you need to understand that it’s probably a fake promotion: the retailer is manipulating the reference price to fool people into thinking they’re getting a huge discount. Buying at the best selling price with promotions,” Carat added.

Retailers may raise reference prices ahead of Black Friday.

Take this washing machine for example: “The price of €349.99 was only applied from October 18th, for a promotion that took place on November 13th, not 30 days later. So merchants cannot use this price as a reference.” Could have taken,” UFC-Que Choisir said in his report.

Another deceptive practice used by retailers is to display their competitors’ highest comparative price or manufacturer’s suggested retail price instead of the original price to trick you into thinking you are getting a good deal. “Reference prices you never really get in stores,” Carret said.

And the devil is in the details. “It’s impossible to tell the difference: you have a crossed-out price, then a percentage in both cases. A higher reference price, a bigger discount and a higher incentive for people to make purchases,” says Oliver Guiraud, lawyer at consumer association CLCV. Commented.

“But these reference prices would never have been used before Black Friday,” he said.

Consumers Union found that prices were not significantly lower than the week before and after Black Friday. In most cases, retailers have used an attractive comparative price for its selling price. “And all products are affected by deceptive practices,” Géraud said.

Online Scams: Don’t Fall Into Temptation

Beware of scammers asking for cash on Black Friday. This is the perfect opportunity for fraudsters to try to sell you products that don’t exist

“There is a high activation of scams during Black Friday because scammers have a higher success rate,” said Jérôme Notin, head of cybermalveillance.gouv.fr, a French platform that helps victims of cyber malware.

Barclays issued an urgent warning, revealing a 22% increase in the amount of money lost to purchase scams during Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday sales last year. Victims lost an average of £970.

One of the most common purchase scams is fake parcel delivery texts. You may receive text messages about a delivery you never made, including links to a fraudulent website mimicking a legitimate website.

“Parcel delivery has been suspended due to additional charges” is another message you may get. To unblock the status, the victim must enter their name, phone number and address, then provide bank details to pay an additional €1.99 for delivery.

“You also have fake websites with very attractive offers,” Notin said. “The objective is the same: to steal your personal and financial information,” he explained.

The rise of AI has made it easier for pirates to access your bank account. “They use this tool to create precise phishing messages. Spelling mistakes are no longer a major test for assessing the legitimacy of a message.” And banks rarely give you a refund if you fall into the trap, Notin also said.

Experts gave Euronews three tips to avoid fraud and make the most of Black Friday.

1. Stay calm (before proceeding and clicking ‘Pay’)

Be cautious and take your time when purchasing: do not rush with payment. If we promise you 80% off a television, there’s obviously something wrong. Either the retailer has inflated its reference price or it is a fake website and your goods will never reach your doorstep.

A good deal may exist, but it’s not so easy to find, so don’t believe a retailer when they promise you a big discount.

2. Don’t believe false promises: use comparison sites

It’s up to you to assess whether you’re getting a discount: don’t believe there’s a promotion unless you’ve checked for yourself. Copy the product reference and type it into a search engine to see how much this product is being sold for by competitors. And use several comparison websites, sometimes they will show you historical reference prices.

3. Do not click on links in any unsolicited text or email

Never use clickable links. If you receive a text or email that you’re unsure about, type the site name into a search engine and see if there are any comments or past transactions. Be careful about how you access Internet links to avoid fraudulent sites.

And one last tip to be a smarter shopper during Black Friday:

