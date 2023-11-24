Black Friday 2023: When will it start and everything you need to know economy and trade

Shoppers line up for Black Friday deals as they look for bargains at a Walmart Supercenter in Burbank (Calif.) on November 14, 2023. Brian van der Brug (Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Black Friday has gained popularity as the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season, with its name symbolizing stores’ transition from financial losses (in red) to profits (in black) on the accounting books. Retailers began offering discounts attracting larger crowds, and the tradition expanded to include both in-store and online sales. The day is celebrated with doorbuster deals and major discounts on various products. Retailers are now scanning ads and sharing offers in advance to help consumers plan their purchases.

While traditional store openings have declined on Thanksgiving, online Black Friday sales have become more common, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic caused customers to shop from home. Now, they can choose between visiting stores in the early hours of the morning or staying at home and purchasing their products after a few clicks.

When is Black Friday 2023?

The next Black Friday will be on Friday November 24, 2023. Sales are typically available through the weekend and through Cyber ​​Monday, leading up to Cyber ​​Week, another event in which tech products are on sale. The official Black Friday website says: “As we’ve seen in recent years, plenty of retailers are hosting week-long Black Friday sales in 2023.”

Which stores have Black Friday sales?

Walmart is the most famous store participating in Black Friday. Other stores having the sale are: Best Buy, Target, Amazon, Kohl’s, JCPenney, Home Depot, Macy’s, Lowe’s and GameStop. The official website has a list of all Black Friday stores, most of which will also have Cyber ​​Monday sales.

What time do stores open on Black Friday?

Walmart is closed on Thanksgiving, but opens at 6:00 am on Black Friday. Lowe’s, Macy’s and others also open at that time, while some like Barnes and Noble will start sales as early as 8:00 am. There is a list with sales hours for each store on the official website (although some have not announced their schedules yet). There will be sales on the websites of some shops from 12:00 midnight.

black friday best deals

According to the official Black Friday website, the best deals are on products like the Apple Watch, AirPods, iPads, iPhones, MacBooks, and other Apple products. There are also good discounts on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and other consoles. Consumers can check out the full list of product deals on the official website. There will also be good travel deals and Black Friday gift card deals.

In 2022, both Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday broke spending records, with consumers collectively spending $9.12 billion on Black Friday and $11.3 billion on Cyber ​​Monday. Despite sales starting in early October, a large number of shoppers opted to delay their purchases until Cyber ​​Week, aiming to secure the best discounts available. According to data from Adobe Analytics, discounts on electronic devices were 25% more than the listed price.

Sign up Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to receive more English language news coverage from the El País USA edition.