Black entrepreneurs face growing threat from conservative groups

By Nahla Abdur-Rahman

Since Black entrepreneurs already face an uphill battle to get their businesses off the ground, it is becoming even more difficult to obtain loans from investors due to legal blockages by conservative groups.

As CNN detailed, this emerging issue seeks to block progress already made in diverse entrepreneurship, particularly investment and capital financing. For example, the Fearless Fund, a venture capitalist firm dedicated to investing in ideas inspired by women of color, is no longer allowed to allocate funds following a legal challenge by the American Alliance for Equal Rights (AAER), a conservative nonprofit. has been legally challenged.

AAER’s motion to prevent the Fearless Fund from awarding grants to black and other women of color recipients was approved by a federal appeals court after their case alleged that the firm promoted racial discrimination among its applicants, Which violates the Civil Rights Act of 1866. The group was founded by Edward Blum, who is known in the legal field for lawsuits against affirmative action in college admissions, as well as law firms’ diversity fellowships.

“Our nation’s civil rights laws do not permit racial discrimination because some racial groups are overrepresented in various endeavors, while others are underrepresented,” Blum shared in an effort to explain why the law Whom was the objective to protect?

In the past, the Fearless Fund provided $20,000 grants to Black women business owners to bring their entrepreneurial ideas to life. Kathleen Trigg-Jones, a Black female CEO, launched her own media company, iWomen TV, which focused on putting women forward with the help of a substantial grant.

Trigg-Jones told CNN about the fund’s impact on her business, “When you’re a Black woman and trying to start a business in a world that is not built to see you succeed, So every little bit helps.” “The obstacles are widespread.”

However, the risk of a lawsuit that could suspend their promotion and outreach makes companies afraid to implement or continue their diversity initiatives. However, despite Blum’s desire to litigate their existence, these programs are still vital to closing the racial wealth gap through entrepreneurs.

“We just want a level playing field,” shared Rashe Barnes of Evals Equity, an investment fund for women entrepreneurs of color. “If we were incorporated, first of all…we wouldn’t have to create programs or funds to help people who look like us.”

Related Content: ‘Injunction denied!’: Fearless Fund wins ‘Round 1’ of discrimination lawsuit

Source: www.blackenterprise.com