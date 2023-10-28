Black entrepreneurs, business leaders say conservative legal challenges could hinder progress cnn

cnn-

As a news anchor in New York, Kathleen Trigg-Jones said she has experienced first-hand the discrimination women face on the basis of color in the male-dominated entertainment industry.

So, in 2019, she made a career pivot and launched iWoman TV – a women-led media company offering female-centric shows.

The only problem was that he needed money to maintain the business. Trigg-Jones said she applied for funding from grant groups, venture capital funds and investors, but most of them rejected her. He said he was told his company was not making enough money and that it was too new.

But the Fearless Fund – a Black women-owned venture capitalist firm that invests in women of color – took a risk on Trigg-Jones and her company. In 2022, the group awarded a $20,000 grant to iWomen TV, Trigg-Jones said.

The grant allowed them to expand operations and increase funding for female content creators to start or finish film projects.

“When you’re a Black woman and trying to start from scratch to build a business in a world that’s not designed to see you succeed, every little thing matters,” Trigg-Jones said. Help helps.” “The obstacles are widespread.”

But the Fearless Fund’s grant program for women-owned businesses of color recently faced a legal challenge from the American Alliance for Equal Rights (AAER), a conservative group that claims the venture capitalist firm’s grants This amounts to racial discrimination under the Civil Rights Act. 1866.

Late last month, a federal appeals court approved the coalition’s motion to temporarily block the Fearless Fund from making grants specifically to Black women entrepreneurs.

CNN has contacted the Fearless Fund for comment on the ongoing lawsuit.

The coalition is led by conservative legal strategist Edward Blum, the same lawyer behind the Supreme Court case that struck down affirmative action in college admissions. In August, Blum sued two international law firms over their diversity fellowships, but one of the suits was dropped after the firm decided to open its fellowships to all associates.

In an email, Blum told CNN that he believes his legal campaign against the affirmative action and grant programs proposed by the Fearless Fund is ultimately a question of fairness.

“Our nation’s civil rights laws do not permit racial discrimination because some racial groups are overrepresented in various endeavors, while others are underrepresented,” Blum said in an email.

AAER’s legal challenges have left civil rights activists and black business leaders fearful of the conservative group. The next lawsuit will be whether Blum continues to target programs that specifically serve people of color.

Black business leaders told CNN that if the lawsuits are successful, decades of progress toward leveling the playing field for Black and brown people in the workplace and small business sector could be undone.

“It definitely opens up a Pandora’s box,” Trigg-Jones said. “We should all be concerned.”

Trigg-Jones said programs like the Fearless Fund would not be necessary if there were equal opportunities for black business owners to receive funding.

According to a 2019 report from American Express, Black women are the fastest growing demographic of entrepreneurs in the country.

But the intersectionality of being Black and a woman creates difficulties for those businesses when it comes to securing financing.

Black business owners are denied loans at a rate three times higher than white business owners, according to a 2020 analysis of small businesses by Goldman Sachs.

In 2020, US businesses founded by women only received about 2% of venture capital funding, according to an analysis of female founders and investors in venture capital by PitchBook, an organization that compiles data and research on global capital markets.

“Women of color are the least funded, but the most founded,” Fearless Fund co-founder and CEO Ariane Simon told CNN last month.

Although he acknowledged that disparities exist, Blum told CNN, “The gap in venture capital financing between races has never been a legal or moral justification for excluding some men and women from public programs based on race or ethnicity.” ”

He said the AAER believes it is legally acceptable to provide benefits to businesses and individuals with fewer resources, but that those benefits should be made available to all races and ethnicities.

But some Black entrepreneurs insist they need dedicated funding resources to achieve parity with their white counterparts.

Rashe Barnes, founder of Evals Equity, said she decided last year to create an investment fund for women-owned businesses of color after experiencing her own obstacles in entrepreneurship.

Barnes, who owns a public relations firm and a spice company, said she struggled to access capital because the interest rates for business loans were so high.

With Evals Equity, Barnes said she has been able to raise more than $100,000 and has helped fund more than 40 women of color entrepreneurs. Their businesses span from hair salons and tech companies to tutoring programs.

Barnes also created National Black Funding Day, celebrated on September 30, to raise awareness of the struggles black entrepreneurs face with funding.

“We just want a level playing field,” Barnes said. “If we had been included in the allocation of funds from the beginning… we wouldn’t have to create programs or funds to help people who look like us.”

Keshia Campbell, chair of the economics department at Pierce College Los Angeles, said she expects there will be more legal challenges to diversity initiatives going forward.

He said the country’s political and legal landscape is changing as more Republican lawmakers are condemning diversity, equity and inclusion programs and the conservative majority in the Supreme Court is striking down affirmative action.

“There are huge implications for a lot of diversity, equity, inclusion initiatives,” Campbell said. “There is a sense of caution. Companies are worried about being sued or spending money on programs that may later be reversed. So, it has kind of put a halt to progress.”

The typical Black household had a net worth of $44,900 in 2022, according to the Federal Reserve’s latest Survey of Consumer Finances, a triennial report that provides a comprehensive look at Americans’ financial circumstances.

That’s up 61% for Black households since the Fed’s last survey in 2019.

Even with these gains, their net worth is only a fraction of white households, whose median wealth was $285,000 last year, up 31% from 2019, according to the Fed survey.

Lenwood Long, president and CEO of the African American Coalition of Community Development Financial Institution CEOs — a national coalition of CEOs of venture capital funds, credit unions and loan funds — said centuries of discrimination and systemic racism mean Black Americans have long Till now we have had to fight a tough battle for economic equality and justice.

Long has said that Black entrepreneurs often lack the generational assets that enable people to start businesses without debt. He said many people also lack the collateral required to get loans approved at major financial institutions.

But, he said, groups like the Fearless Fund are helping Black people gain access to capital so they can build that wealth.

Long said the conservative challenges feel like a blow to Black Americans.

“It is sad, disgraceful and shameful,” he said.

“They’re saying you can’t knowingly give money to groups that have historically been denied access to capital and education. Those are two areas that will address the racial wealth gap.”

CNN’s Jad Timm-Garcia, Isabel Rosales and Tammy Luhby contributed to this report

Source: amp.cnn.com