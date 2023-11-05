New York, NY – Despite the gradual slowdown in investment opportunities for Black businesses, Daymond John is determined to rewrite the narrative through Black Entrepreneurs Day.

John, CEO of FUBU and co-star of ABC’s “Shark Tank,” created Black Entrepreneurs Day in 2020 to celebrate innovation and enterprise in the Black community. Black Entrepreneurs Day, which held its annual event on Wednesday, says it has awarded more than $750,000 in business grants since 2020.

John told ABC News, “The need for resources and community support for our Black businesses remains paramount. I salute our partners who support our mission of educating and inspiring Black entrepreneurs around the world year after year. We do.”

In 2020, following the death of George Floyd, Black founders raised a record $4.3 billion in venture capital and corporate investments. However, amid growing market uncertainty, funding for Black businesses declined by 45%, outpacing the 36% decline in overall VC funding in 2022, CNBC reported.

Nine entrepreneurs were selected to win $25,000 each during a star-studded event for Black Entrepreneurs Day at Harlem’s Apollo Theatre. New York City Mayor Eric Adams presented John with the official Black Entrepreneurs Day proclamation.

The winners, representing industries ranging from food to financial services and lawn care, won more than $200,000 through the NAACP PowerShift Entrepreneur Grant. Applicants were required to share their vision for their business, describe the challenges they have faced so far, and explain how they plan to make full use of the grant funding.

Ashley Sutton and Lawrence Phillips were each recipients of a $25,000 NAACP PowerShift grant. Nathaniel Jimenez, Photographer and Joe Chia, Photographer

Ashley Sutton, the recipient of a Salesforce-sponsored $25,000 grant, said she has big plans to revolutionize the greeting card industry.

Sutton told ABC News, “I wanted to start with something that had personal meaning to me. I wanted to disrupt this $7 billion industry that has had no innovation since pop-ups and music. Has happened.”

Sutton created Hustle & Hope in 2019 to do just that. Sutton said her love of greeting cards developed because of her family’s tradition of giving special notes for every occasion.

Using her 13 years of marketing expertise, she came up with the idea of ​​merging the digital and physical experience by embedding downloadable guides into her inspirational cards via QR codes. The resources cover a wide range of topics, including celebrations, self-care strategies, and dealing with rejection — something Sutton said she’s very familiar with as a full-time entrepreneur.

This investment will allow them to expand the Hustle & Hope team and hire an apprentice, Sutton said.

“If I kept track of every ‘no’ I ever got, I could probably get my business financed,” Sutton said. “But it’s just unwavering belief in myself. And that’s what my mom said: Keep in mind, ‘No means no next.’ That’s what keeps me going.”

Lawrence Phillips, another Black Entrepreneurs Day recipient, said burnout caused him to take a risk and leave his lucrative consulting job to travel the world at the peak of his career. While traveling to 30 countries on seven continents, he said he often felt nervous visiting certain areas as a black person.

Phillips told ABC News, “I never really found a platform that could tell me from one city to another what it would be like to travel while being Black.”

By 2018, they launched Green Book Global, a travel platform where users can book trips, read and write reviews, and join premium memberships with discounts and cash-back rewards. Phillips said he took inspiration from “The Negro Motorist Green Book”, an important Jim Crow-era guide designed to help black travelers find lodging, restaurants and other services in safe places in the United States. Has been done

Green Book Global was selected to receive a $25,000 award by Hilton. With this grant, Philips is all set to overhaul the Green Book Global mobile app and website to make the user experience more seamless.

“Our goal is to increase the confidence of Black travelers and reduce their anxiety,” Phillips said. “People don’t always have that many vacation days. They have maybe one or two big trips a year. They don’t have time to have a bad experience. They’re probably going to spend a lot of money, so they Want to make sure whatever they encounter is a positive experience.”

He is excited to build out the company’s community features so users can send direct messages to each other and strengthen their passion for travel.

“It’s powerful and it adds life to the reviews when you know the people behind the post,” Phillips said. “Our hope is that we will grow the company [we] “Can’t do anything without our community.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC and ABC News.

Source: abcnews.go.com