Black entrepreneur to open drug and alcohol rehab facility in his hometown of East St. Louis

Reggie D. hopes to open Pure Living Recovery & Rehabilitation and hopes to open by Spring 2024.

nationwide -Many people may know Reggie D. for his delicious, flavorful sauce line Pure Heat Gourmet Sauces, but he’s now turning the dial a bit and using his influence to target an issue in his hometown of East St. Louis, Illinois As they say, more is more. They have launched a 501(c)3 non-profit organization and hope to open a drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility.

The center is called Pure Living Recovery and Rehabilitation and they hope to open by spring 2024 at 5601 State Street in downtown East St. Louis. He says that this building was earlier owned by the state.

Reggie says there are virtually no other options for long-term abuse centers in the immediate area. He comments, “After playing around for a while I decided to get my life together and come back and help my city.”

He adds, “It has been difficult. Only me. I have other businesses, but I have no partners, no loans, no grants – nothing. I’m just trying to get it up and running. Just before I closed someone broke in and stole electrical wiring and plumbing copper, and caused damage to the roof.

“Nonetheless, when we open, everyone will be welcome regardless of their ability to pay.”

Reggie says his plan is to target the underserved and uninsured and make sure they get the much-needed help that inner-city residents often fail to get.

A 50-bed facility specializing in group and individual therapy and with the goal of offering a 90-day 12-step inpatient treatment program. Our comprehensive drug addiction treatment program includes evidence-based treatment and ongoing care to address the physical, psychological and social aspects of addiction.

Pure Living Recovery understands the important connection between mental health and addiction. That’s why we offer a range of mental health services to address the underlying emotional and psychological issues that may contribute to addiction. With our support and guidance, individuals can gain the skills and confidence needed to achieve lasting recovery.

Reggie is also completing his final semester at the Drug and Alcohol Institute to obtain his certification in Substance Abuse Counseling and Trauma Care.

