Black entrepreneur famous for his trucking company sells out 2023 conference for aspiring female entrepreneurs

nationwide – Christy Jackson-Muhammad, who went viral for her success as one of the first Black female owners of a trucking company, is also the visionary behind the 25th annual Global Power Tour conference for aspiring women entrepreneurs, which officially sold out It’s over. The stage is set for the event in Houston, Texas, the excitement is palpable and the anticipation is growing. From November 8 to 12, Houston will host the most prestigious and exclusive gathering of forward-thinking women in business from around the world. With an exclusive group of 100, the program has attracted worldwide attention for its unmatched dedication to empowering and moving forward. Opportunities, skills and aspirations of women entrepreneurs. The conference stands as the summit for women who want to make their mark in the world of business, providing an invaluable and unique platform for networking, mentorship and professional development for current and aspiring coaches.

“Year after year, the Global Power Tour Conference serves as a beacon for current and aspiring female coaches, providing them with the tools, insight and connections they need to excel in the competitive business landscape,” Christie said.

Renowned for its engaging keynote speakers, enlightening workshops and unique networking opportunities, this conference is a treasure trove of knowledge and innovation. Attendees can expect an agenda full of sessions designed to unleash their potential, whether they are seasoned entrepreneurs or budding business women eager to take the first steps.

“This event transcends boundaries, providing a dynamic platform for women in business to exchange ideas, gain practical skills and be inspired by some of the brightest minds in the industry,” said Jackson-Muhammad.

This historic event has not only sparked excitement among attendees, but also generated discussion around women in business, business coaching for women, and beyond. The success of the conference is a testament to the growing influence and influence of women in the global business landscape.

For more information about the 25th annual Global Power Tour conference for aspiring women entrepreneurs, please visit GlobalPowerTour.com. Stay tuned for post-event coverage, exclusive insights and highlights from this unique gathering of influential women in business.

The Global Power Tour is a 30th city business conference launched in 2016, which aims to equip current and aspiring business owners with the skills, strategies and professional connections needed to advance their respective businesses.

