Black Business Spotlight: Coach Candice

In 2016, when Candace Ellis started her home- and community-based counseling service—CA Ellis & Associates—she faced several challenges.

“I had been working for a business for 15 years,” said the 42-year-old. “I moved away to complete my practice [on-the-job experience] in psychology. I couldn’t handle being in school, doing practicum, working as COO for this business, and being a single mom at the same time.”

Candace decides to quit her job and updates her LinkedIn profile. After that, smaller community-based providers started reaching out. “At that time, I realized that I couldn’t be employed by anyone, so I started my own business. I was a contractor rather than an employee,” she said.

“I didn’t think anything of it at the time. I just thought it was to fill my time and get some extra money. But it has become a big business in this particular area,” she said.

MSR: Tell me more about what you do. What specialized or professional social service consultation do you provide?

CC: That’s a mouthful. My professional area is to provide consultancy for small businesses and training of social services. It has two parts.

I provide home and community-based services that are under the Department of Human Services [DHS] For providers who serve individuals with disabilities, so they can remain in their own home or apartment. What we do as a company is that DHS requires someone with the level of experience and knowledge about the service needs of individuals with disabilities to manage their care.

We serve the individual and manage the paperwork for both the individual and their provider company as well as provide training to their staff to ensure they are DHS-compliant. So this is the main source of work for our employees. [The company currently employs three full-time employees, one full-time contractor, two part-time employees, and two part-time contractors.]

On the other hand, we provide community engagement, project management and process optimization to providers such as counties and cities.

MSR: What attracted you to this field?

CC: I was a graduate and looking for some extra money at the time. I started working for the company where I worked part-time on weekends. I grew up in the company. I was working to provide direct care for a company that was considered a community and home-based services company.

I grew from working part-time in direct care support to becoming COO of the company. I was going back to school and getting an MBA. Then I went back to school to get a master’s in psychology so I could not only use my skills, but combine them with education.

MSR: How does your business impact the community?

CC: My slogan is “The Pinnacle of Success”, so it is helping businesses as well as individuals to reach their success points. I would say 95 percent of my clients are African American small business owners who are just trying to make a living for themselves and their families.

My company provides audit and compliance services to these companies so that when DHS comes in, they are in good standing and they can stay in business.

MSR: What has been your biggest challenge in running a business?

CC: I would say my biggest challenge is efficiency. Several times I had to stop myself from getting new 245D clients [DHS designation for home and community-based providers], because I did not have the manpower. It’s just finding resources and finding people who are qualified to help me with the work.

MSR: What has been the most rewarding part of owning your own business?

CC: The most rewarding part of my business is seeing other businesses succeed. I tell my clients that I work with that it’s a win-win situation, because when they win, I win. Ninety-nine percent of my business is word of mouth.

MSR: What are your goals for your business?

CC: I would love to continue helping other small businesses. They are making a difference in the community by helping disabled persons. They also provide employment to the people of their community. I would love to see it continue to grow and expand.

MSR: What advice would you give an aspiring entrepreneur?

CC: I would say take that leap of faith. I can say that I myself never aspired to be an entrepreneur. When I started my business in 2016, I went back into the corporate world and I was working as a consultant for Thor. I have thought that my work or my role was inspiring others. So when Thor closed, I was inspired to say, OK, you can do it on your own.

So just believe in yourself. Trust the process. Take that leap of faith.

For more information about the Eagan, MN-based business, email [email protected]Call 612-424-2495, or visit www.coachcandice.com,

