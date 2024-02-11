Black American Entrepreneurs You Probably Didn’t Learn About in US History Class

Left to right: Madam C.J. Walker, Paul Cuffee, Annie Malone, Charles Clinton Spaulding Graphic: Laura Bratton, Photos: National Museum of African American History and Culture, North Carolina Office of Archives and History, Illustration: African American Registry

There are plenty of resources detailing the history of black entrepreneurs throughout history.

paul cuffie (1759-1817): With his elder brother-in-law, he established a shipping business in the late 1700s. Kafi became one of the richest people in the country and used his earnings to help build a smallpox hospital, an integrated school.

biddy mason (1818-1891): Mason was a former slave turned Los Angeles real estate investor who used her wealth to become a philanthropist. Even without learning to read and write, he made “good investment decisions” and bought his first property at the age of 48.

isaac myers (1835-1891): This Baltimore businessman created one of the first African American trade unions for ship’s caulkers.

Madam CJ Walker (1867-1919): After earning money by working as a laundryman and a cook, Walker worked for Annie Malone as a sales agent for her hair products. She then launched her own beauty and hair line to massive success, and became “one of the wealthiest African American women of her time”. Walker is credited with being the first self-made black female millionaire, although some disagree that financier Mary Ellen Pleasant made it to $1 million before her.

annie malone (1869-1957): The daughter of formerly enslaved parents, she became a pioneer of the Black cosmetics industry by creating her own beauty and hair care company. He also founded Poro College, a cosmetology school in St. Louis, Missouri in 1902. Malone is also one of the first black American female millionaires.

Frederick Douglass Patterson (1871-1932): Patterson, an Ohio businessman, was the first black American to establish a car manufacturing company.

Charles Clinton Spaulding (1874-1952): This North Carolina native led North Carolina Mutual, the first black-led U.S. mutual fund and the largest black-owned insurance company at the time.

Mary Van Britton Brown (1922–1999): This New Yorker was the inventor of the first home security system and closed-circuit television.

Others include the aforementioned Mary Ellen Pleasant, businessman Jeremiah Hamilton, publisher John Johnson, philanthropist Reginald Lewis – the list goes on.

