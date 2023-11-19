Black Ambition: Pharrell Williams' nonprofit awards millions of dollars to entrepreneurs

We love a generous king! It’s no secret that multilingual Pharrell Williams is quite a philanthropist. Over the years, the Grammy-award-winning talent has supported various conservation, education, fashion, and human rights causes. In fact, most fans would agree that one of his most notable endeavors has been the development of the non-profit initiative Black Ambition.

Inside the Nonprofit

Since its launch in 2020, the Black Ambition Initiative has been a symbol of advancement and hope for Black and Hispanic entrepreneurs across the country. Many entrepreneurs face various inequities – from coaching to funding struggles – that ultimately impact the growth of their businesses.

Farrell and Black Ambition CEO Felicia Hatcher have flipped the script with Demo Day, the nonprofit’s annual awards competition, which allows entrepreneurs to score industry connections, financial support, mentorship, and resources. Additionally, winners receive life coaching and therapeutic workshops to help founders boost confidence and improve their pitching strategies across the board.

Black Ambition’s 2023 Demo Day

On November 9, 2023, Black Ambition’s third annual Demo Day awards competition awarded more than $3 million to entrepreneurs. Out of 2,000 applicants, 36 founders won awards ranging from $20,000 to $1 million.

Antoinette Banks, CEO and founder of Expert IEP, a parent-facing app that customizes existing individualized education plans with predictive AI for children with disabilities, won the million-dollar prize. The top 3 award winners include ECOMSPACES, an e-commerce solutions company that won $250,000, and the HBCU $200,000 grand prize winner, Monocle, a social e-reader designed to foster a community-based reading experience Has gone.

Expert IEP CEO and Founder Antoinette Banks Shares Advice

According to GBH News, Black women are the fastest growing group of entrepreneurs in the US, however, many of these businesses fail to mature, largely due to financial difficulty. Antoinette shares invaluable gems from grants and funding resources with fellow Black women entrepreneurs to help keep their businesses running.

“First adopt non-dilutive funding. There are many ways that many women do not understand. If you try non-dilutive funding first, you can rest on the fact that you have traction,” Antoinette explains. hello beautiful, “It doesn’t matter what investors say because you have a proven track and point of record.”

Antoinette added, “Then, I would also ask to extend the SBIR grant. People do not know much about this. If you do research and good work at your company like SBIR, that’s $250,000 straight up. And no one has access to your company. Then you can say, ‘Look, I have the money, the proof points, I know where I’m going. Now, this is an opportunity for you to join in on what I’m doing.”

Black Ambition has provided funding and resources to more than 100 award winners in 2021, including Kadija Dosso, founder of Dosso Beauty. Additionally, the non-profit has supported over 5,000 founders since its inception.

Congratulations to all the award winners!

See also:

Pharrell Williams’ nonprofit partners with Cisco to bridge the digital divide

Norfolk State University awards Pharrell Williams honorary doctorate

10 photos

Black Ambition: Pharrell Williams’ Nonprofit Awards Millions of Dollars to Entrepreneurs Originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Source: newsone.com