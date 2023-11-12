November 12, 2023
Blachowicz criticizes Pereira for Adesanya callout: 'Our work is unfinished'


Jan Blachowicz believes it was wrong for new UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira to call out middleweight to Israel Adesanya at UFC 295.

Former light heavyweight champion Blachowicz attacked Pereira in a series of tweets on Sunday, calling him “disgusting” and saying his “work is unfinished.” Pereira made his 205-pound debut against Blachowicz at UFC 291 in July and won by split decision.

After defeating Jiri Prochazka to capture the vacant light heavyweight title in Saturday’s main event, Pereira invited former two-time middleweight title holder Adesanya to step up and challenge for the 205-pound belt.

Pereira and Adesanya have already fought twice in the UFC – and twice before in kickboxing – which is why Blachowicz has a problem with the potential matchup.

Pereira finished Adesanya via TKO in November 2022 to win the 185-pound championship, and then Adesanya scored a knockout victory in a rematch in April to regain the middleweight throne. Adesanya lost the title again in September against Sean Strickland.

Although Blachowicz wants another shot at Pereira, this won’t be the next one for him. The Pole is scheduled to face Alexander Rakic ​​in a rematch on January 20 at UFC 297. Also, UFC CEO Dana White said Saturday that former champion Jamahl Hill, who vacated the title in July due to injury, is in line to face Pereira. ,

Source: www.thescore.com



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Potential Emirates 777X deal to kick off Dubai Airshow -source

Potential Emirates 777X deal to kick off Dubai Airshow -source

November 12, 2023
Semana NFT: Mercado de Colecionables Peres Estar de Vuelta

Semana NFT: Mercado de Colecionables Peres Estar de Vuelta

November 12, 2023

You may have missed

Potential Emirates 777X deal to kick off Dubai Airshow -source

Potential Emirates 777X deal to kick off Dubai Airshow -source

November 12, 2023
Semana NFT: Mercado de Colecionables Peres Estar de Vuelta

Semana NFT: Mercado de Colecionables Peres Estar de Vuelta

November 12, 2023
Singapore venture among South-east Asian companies putting down roots in Rwanda

Singapore venture among South-east Asian companies putting down roots in Rwanda

November 12, 2023
Global detergent alcohol market to reach .1 billion by 2033

Global detergent alcohol market to reach $10.1 billion by 2033

November 12, 2023
New IRS limits 401(k), IRA contribution winnings if you need to roll over

New IRS limits 401(k), IRA contribution winnings if you need to roll over

November 12, 2023
4 reasons to look forward to the climate for the holidays

4 reasons to look forward to the climate for the holidays

November 12, 2023