Blachowicz criticizes Pereira for Adesanya callout: 'Our work is unfinished'

Jan Blachowicz believes it was wrong for new UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira to call out middleweight to Israel Adesanya at UFC 295.

Former light heavyweight champion Blachowicz attacked Pereira in a series of tweets on Sunday, calling him “disgusting” and saying his “work is unfinished.” Pereira made his 205-pound debut against Blachowicz at UFC 291 in July and won by split decision.

@AlexPereiraUFC I know you’re skinny. Calling Izzie. Great performance and all, but STFU, our work and yours are incomplete. Next time the judge will not give you any help. pathetic. pic.twitter.com/jlv5NnohV8 – Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) 12 November 2023

After defeating Jiri Prochazka to capture the vacant light heavyweight title in Saturday’s main event, Pereira invited former two-time middleweight title holder Adesanya to step up and challenge for the 205-pound belt.

Pereira and Adesanya have already fought twice in the UFC – and twice before in kickboxing – which is why Blachowicz has a problem with the potential matchup.

Pereira finished Adesanya via TKO in November 2022 to win the 185-pound championship, and then Adesanya scored a knockout victory in a rematch in April to regain the middleweight throne. Adesanya lost the title again in September against Sean Strickland.

I understand I need to clarify. People tell me all the time that I’m a nice guy. But like everyone else in life, sometimes I also get angry. I’m still extremely angry that they stole my W against Perera. Now he calls out Adesanya again. Give it a rest already. We have been there 4 times! – Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) 12 November 2023

Although Blachowicz wants another shot at Pereira, this won’t be the next one for him. The Pole is scheduled to face Alexander Rakic ​​in a rematch on January 20 at UFC 297. Also, UFC CEO Dana White said Saturday that former champion Jamahl Hill, who vacated the title in July due to injury, is in line to face Pereira. ,

This is LHW and that split decision means our work here is incomplete. I’m just saying what I feel. Don’t blame me for this. Just telling you this.

This is all from my side. I’m going back to the gym. Got a new opponent and a job to do. – Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) 12 November 2023

Source: www.thescore.com