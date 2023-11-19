Nov. 19—Something as simple as the font size of calorie counts on menus can encourage customers to choose more nutritious foods when dining at restaurants.

That’s the conclusion of a study that was published this year in the International Journal of Hospitality Management.

The lead researcher was Ruiying Cai, an assistant professor in Washington State University’s School of Hospitality Business Management in the Carson College of Business.

“When restaurants use larger font sizes for the calorie content of healthy foods, even if the value of the number is small, it will increase consumers’ preference to order the healthier item,” he said in a news release.

Cai said in an email that with his research garnering more than 1,000 citations, his insights and his work are gaining increasing attention from others around the world.

He has been interviewed by journalists in the Pacific Northwest, the Netherlands, Norway and Poland, he said.

In the study, published in the International Journal of Hospitality Management, participants were asked to choose between a more delicious item like a hamburger and a healthier option like a grilled chicken sandwich, according to a news release.

They were randomly assigned to two groups. In one group, calorie counts for foods with higher calories appear in larger font than for foods with lower calories.

According to the news release, “In the second group, the relationship between the magnitude of the numbers and their size was inconsistent, meaning that the font size became smaller as the number value increased and vice versa.”

According to the news release, participants who saw lower calorie amounts printed in larger font were more likely to lean toward the healthier option.

According to the news release, less health-conscious respondents were most affected, especially when they had little time to make decisions.

People with higher levels of health awareness were less likely to be affected, but that’s likely because they already favored healthy eating, Cai said in the news release.

According to the news release, Cai’s study involved a principle called the “numerical Stroop effect” that uses inconsistency to make pieces of information more noticeable and slightly slow the decision-making process.

Historically, the concept has been used in other ways such as measuring attention span and processing speed in patients.

How much Cai’s work will shape the hospitality industry is unclear.

“I have not yet received a direct response or confirmation from anyone regarding adoption of our findings,” he said in an email.

His interest in this topic dates back to 2018 when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration introduced the Menu Labeling Act, which requires all restaurants with 20 or more locations to provide nutrition information on their menus.

“In conversations with restaurant owners and their management teams, I … heard reservations about the emphasis on healthy labels,” Cai said. “They expressed concern that doing so often creates the misconception that ‘healthy’ does not mean ‘tasty’ which, in turn, has the unintended consequence of undermining their actual efforts to promote healthy eating.” “

In other words, dishes identified with terms like “healthy” are often not as popular without those labels, which can make them less attractive and more challenging for restaurants.

Cai’s research continues. Since the article came out about steering diners toward healthier choices, the International Journal of Hospitality Management has published another story about their work.

This time Cai looked at the impact of artificial intelligence technology on customers’ willingness to provide praise or criticism to frontline workers.

He said, “I hope this research can serve as a pioneering initiative to encourage customers to provide appreciation to hospitality professionals through AI-mediated platforms, especially in these difficult times to retain talent.” In light of the industry’s ongoing challenges in retention and recruiting.”

Her research is part of a busy schedule that includes teaching two hospitality classes each semester and being the faculty advisor for Eta Sigma Delta International Hospitality Management Society, an international honor society for hospitality students.

His teaching strategy, he said, partly focuses on bridging the gap between the classroom and the private sector through the latest examples.

“I often invite industry professionals to share insights with my students and encourage students to apply their classroom knowledge to practical scenarios,” Cai said.

Cai brings an international perspective to her field. He grew up in the Chinese port city of Xiamen, a short ferry ride away from Gulangyu, a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage Site. The site is on an island known for its architecture and beaches, and is one of China’s most visited tourist attractions.

As part of her graduate work at Xiamen University, she said, she was an exchange student at Maastricht University in the Netherlands, where she observed how higher education in Western societies differs from China.

One of her courses was taught by a professor from the United States. During several of the Netherlands’ national holidays, he explored European destinations, observing the behavior of travelers and hospitality professionals.

Between her college studies, Cai worked in the hospitality sector as a tourism marketing consultant for Hong Kong Ronghui Investment Group, management trainee for The Emperor Hotel Beijing, a boutique hotel, Coeur d’Alene Resort and event server for the convention center such as Have worked in various positions. Coordinator of Kempinski Hotel Xiamen.

She sees that her research continues. She said, “When conceptualizing new research ideas, I am driven by the desire to ensure that they not only contribute to academic knowledge, but also provide valuable insights and solutions that can be truly beneficial to industry “

