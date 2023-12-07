BitZlato co-founder pleads guilty to AML violations, agrees to liquidate exchange

Anatoly Legkodimov, co-founder of Hong Kong-registered virtual currency exchange Bitzlato, has entered a guilty plea to money laundering charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.

Legkodimov’s case, initially arrested in Florida, was transferred to New York.

Bitzlato founder pleads guilty

In a press release on December 6, 2023, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) revealed that Legkodimov is responsible for the “transportation and transmission” of more than $700 million of illicit funds. The DoJ alleges that Bitzlato acted as a major service provider to participants in the dark market and provided a “safe haven for ransomware criminals.”

As part of the plea agreement, Legkodimov will liquidate BitZlato, renouncing any claims to the crypto exchange’s seized assets, which total more than $23 million.

Allegedly, Bitzlato has ties to Hydra Market, an online illicit drug market that engages in criminal activities such as money laundering, drug trafficking, sale of illegally obtained financial information, and fraudulent identity creation.

BitZlato received over $15 million in ransomware proceeds, claiming that Legkodimov and his team knew that criminals were using the exchange. Subsequently, Europol, the European Union police unit, alleged that Bitzlato was involved in money laundering worth more than $1 billion.

Bitzlato team members detained

The arrest of Legkodimov on money laundering charges in January 2023 coincided with the announcement of a significant global crypto enforcement action by the US Department of Justice.

In addition to Legkodimov, several key people associated with Bitzlato, including former CEO Mikhail Lunev, marketing director Alexander Goncharenko, contractor Pavel Lerner, and an unnamed dev-ops engineer, were arrested in various European countries.

The arrests came as co-founder Anton Shkurenko reported he had escaped capture in Moscow and expressed his intention to relaunch the platform. Despite the co-founder’s statement, the main website displayed a notice stating that it had been seized by French prosecutors as of December 7.

BitZlato was designated a “primary money laundering concern” by the Department of the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network at the beginning of the year. In January, French authorities seized Bitzlato’s infrastructure.

