Crypto index fund manager Bitwise has predicted a rally in the price of Bitcoin that will take it above its current all-time high. Bitcoin is currently in a bullish environment and its price has doubled this year. But according to this fund manager, this sentiment will continue next year also. In a recently released report, Bitwise predicted that BTC will reach $80,000 in 2024, identifying two key catalysts that will send the crypto skyrocketing.

Bitwise predicts $80,000 Bitcoin

In its report, Bitwise laid out 10 things to watch out for in the crypto industry in 2024, one of which included the price trajectory of crypto. The world’s largest crypto has outperformed other asset classes in terms of price performance this year. Data shows that Bitcoin has increased by more than 125% this year, and many analysts believe that this rise will not stop any time soon. For comparison, the S&P 500 returned 21% this year.

2023 was a great year for crypto. But we see even better things ahead. In this must-read report, the Bitwise research team makes ten bold predictions for 2024. – BitWise (@BitWiseInvest) 13 December 2023

In its first prediction, Bitwise predicted that Bitcoin will trade above $80,000 in 2024, setting a new all-time high. A major catalyst for this growth is the highly anticipated launch of the Spot Bitcoin ETF in the US. Spot ETFs will allow mainstream investors to gain direct exposure to coins through traditional investment companies.

Bitcoin has reacted mostly positively to various news related to spot ETFs this year. The launch is poised to be the most successful ETF launch ever, with many analysts predicting that the Spot ETF could push Bitcoin above $100,000 in its first year.

Bitcoin is slightly above the $42K level today. Chart: tradingview.com

Another potential catalyst is the next Bitcoin halving, one of the most anticipated events in the crypto industry. The next Bitcoin halving is scheduled for April 2024, which will reduce mining rewards to 3.175 BTC per block from the current 6.25 BTC. According to Bitwise, at Bitcoin’s current price, the next halving will reduce the amount of new Bitcoin entering the market each year by $6.2 billion.

With the anticipated frenzy following the approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF, the balance between supply and demand is expected to fluctuate significantly. We may also see a rise in the price of Bitcoin as the Bitcoin price nears the halving, as investors buy in hopes of getting ahead of the price rally.

Other predictions by Bitwise

Other predictions from the Bitwise report paint a picture of a prosperous year for the crypto industry in 2024, with mainstream acceptance and increased institutional interest. A particularly bullish prediction is the growth of stablecoins, with Bitwise predicting more payments in stablecoins than in Visa.

Other predictions include JPMorgan, the world’s largest bank, launching a token fund using blockchain technology, Ethereum’s annual revenue doubling as transactions increase, and the crypto becoming the native currency of the internet.

