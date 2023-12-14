Bitwise predicts a massive Bitcoin price of $80K for 2024

On December 13, Bitwise Invest research analyst Ryan Rasmussen predicted that Bitcoin would reach an all-time high of $80,000 in 2024.

He didn’t specify a month or quarter but said two key catalysts will help get us there. These include the anticipated launch of a spot Bitcoin ETF in early 2024 and the halving of new BTC supply in late April or early May.

With BTC currently trading around $42,700, it would need to climb more than 87% to reach that new peak.

In 2024… Bitcoin will set a new all-time high, the Spot Bitcoin ETF will be the most successful ETF launch ever, Coinbase’s revenue will double, and much more… Here are 10 crypto predictions for 2024 made by the team @bitwiseinvest – Ryan Rasmussen (@RasterlyRock) 13 December 2023

Bitwise 2024 Predictions

The analyst also made bold predictions about the size of the ETF market over the next five years.

“Within five years, we estimate that spot Bitcoin ETFs could capture 1% of the $7.2 trillion US ETF market, or $72 billion in AUM.”

Some have suggested that $100 billion could flow into BTC markets following approval. ETF analyst James Seifert comments on the impact of that potential amount entering the market Said This was an “overestimation of demand”. “Gold ETFs have been around in the US since 2004 and currently hold approximately $95 billion in assets,” he said.

Additionally, some analysts believe that spot ETF anticipation has already been factored into the markets, and there will not be a major upside if they are approved.

Rasmussen also predicted that more funds would be settled using stablecoins than using Visa.

Stablecoins are one of crypto’s “killer apps,” he said. Over the past four years they have effectively grown from zero to a $137 billion market and this growth is set to continue next year.

The analyst predicts Ethereum’s revenue will more than double to $5 billion in 2024. This would make Ethereum “one of the fastest growing large-scale technology platforms in the world.”

Other 2024 predictions

The Bitwise researcher said Coinbase’s revenue will double, “beating Wall Street’s expectations by at least 10x.”

Trading volumes on exchanges typically increase during bull markets, and this is expected to happen again. Coinbase stock has outperformed crypto markets with a gain of more than 300% so far this year.

Ultimately, JPMorgan will tokenize a real-world asset fund and launch it on-chain with Wall Street banks, he speculated.

source: cryptopotato.com