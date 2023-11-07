Providing fast, secure, and convenient passwordless authentication across all accounts

Santa Barbara, California, November 07, 2023–(Business Wire)–Credential management leader Bitwarden today launches Passkey Management, enabling every user to create, manage, and store passkeys in their own vault. Users can now quickly and securely log into Passkey-enabled websites through the Bitwarden web extension. Synchronized passkeys are encrypted in users’ vault for a more convenient passwordless login experience.

Secure, strong, encrypted – and easy to use

Every Bitwarden user on any plan can manage the passkeys to their vault through the Bitwarden web extension. Upon visiting a passkey-enabled site and starting the creation process, Bitwarden recognizes the request, prompting the user to add the passkey to the Vault item or create a new one. Once saved, the passkey is ready for secure password-less login.

Passkeys are a more secure form of cryptographic authentication that eliminates the need for passwords. They work using a pair of keys: a public key stored on Passkey-enabled websites and a private key on the user’s device. Even if a website’s public key is leaked, the user’s account remains safe because the private key is stored securely on the user’s device. This process is built on the WebAuthn protocol developed by the FIDO Alliance, an open industry consortium of technology leaders, ensuring a trusted and tested system for secure account access.

“The industry is increasingly moving toward passkeys based on FIDO authentication to streamline sign-in with greater convenience and security for users and organizations,” said Andrew Shikiar, Executive Director and CMO of the FIDO Alliance. “Independent credential managers have a critical role to play in accelerating the transition from passwords to Passkeys, and we are pleased to see Bitwarden’s support for Passkey management and the company’s commitment to ensuring all of its users are provided with the credentials provided by Passkeys.” “Benefit from the strengthened security that comes with it.”

passkeys take center stage

Bitwarden provides security to all through seamless login experiences, underpinned by passkey management for all users. Recently, Bitwarden enhanced personal free accounts with Passkey two-factor authentication (2FA), empowering users to add a stronger security layer to their accounts. Soon, users will also use the passkey to log into the Bitwarden Vault. Today’s release enables passkey management included in all plans via the Bitwarden web extension. The upcoming update will expand Passkey support for desktop and mobile, as well as Passkey import and export functionality.

The Bitwarden community’s response to Passkeys has been enthusiastic. Comments on Reddit include, “Can’t wait to try this” and “This is a game changer.” The change towards fewer passwords was well received, with users commenting, “I like it. Glad to see no more passwords!” and “Amazing! The future is here.” The expansion of Passkey 2FA to personal free accounts also received positive feedback, including “just getting better!” Posts like. and “Wow, great…this is a great move by Bitwarden to increase the security of its users.”

a passwordless future

The launch of Passkey Management is in line with the industry-wide shift toward passwordless authentication to address user security challenges posed by weak and reused passwords. A recent Bitwarden survey of 600 developers solidified the widespread shift toward passwordless authentication, with 68% of respondents already using passkeys to access work applications and 36% of respondents confident in their ability to change passwords. Will become the dominant authentication method for.

Passkey Management is the latest feature in the Bitwarden portfolio of passwordless solutions, which includes:

Integrating Passkey 2FA into Bitwarden Password Manager and Bitwarden Secrets Manager

Secure passkey storage in Bitwarden Password Manager

Empowering app and web developers with passkey capabilities through Passwordless.dev

coming soon: Login to Bitwarden Password Manager and Bitwarden Secrets Manager with Passkey

On November 9, 2023 at 12:00 pm (EST), Bitwarden will host a webcast discussion about the benefits of passwordless solutions, how Passkeys can be used with Bitwarden, and how developers can easily manage their websites and applications. How to add passkey in .

Availability

Passkey management is now available to all Bitwarden users on all plans. Learn more about passkey management and other Bitwarden security solutions at Bitwarden.com. For a list of sites that support Passkey, see the community-sourced Passkey index on GitHub.

About Bitwarden

Bitwarden empowers enterprises, developers, and individuals to securely store and share sensitive data. With a transparent, open-source approach to password management, secrets management, and passwordless innovations, Bitwarden makes it easy for users to extend strong security practices to all of their online experiences. Founded in 2016, Bitwarden is backed by a passionate global community of security experts and enthusiasts. The company is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, and has a globally distributed team. Learn more at bitwarden.com.

