Bittrex Global announces closure of operations

Bittrex Global, a major UK-based cryptocurrency exchange, announced on November 20 its plans to cease operations in the coming weeks.

“Effective Monday, December 4, 2023, all trading activities on Bittrex Global will be disabled,” the statement said. After that date, customers will only be able to withdraw assets as part of the closing process.”

The development comes nine months after its US counterpart Bittrex announced plans to gradually wind down its operations in the country from April 30 due to continued uncertainty over regulatory matters.

In its announcement, the company also informed users of the immediate end of its referral program and promotions. The statement also emphasizes that all funds and tokens remain secure on the platform and are available for withdrawal following applicable laws and terms of service, discouraging any new deposits due to the risk of potential losses. Could.

Customers with USD balances will be required to convert their holdings into EUR or cryptocurrency prior to the suspension to facilitate withdrawals. Although no specific deadline has been set for withdrawals after December 4, customers have been advised to withdraw their funds as soon as possible.

Bittrex Global’s Regulatory Challenges

Once considered one of the largest exchanges in the United States and accounting for approximately 23% of the total market share in 2018, Bittrex Global has faced challenges due to increased competition among crypto exchanges and regulatory scrutiny.

Earlier this year, in May, the US division of Bittrex filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after facing charges from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for violating securities laws. As a result, the cryptocurrency exchange was fined $24 million, which Bittrex promptly paid to settle the charges.

Bittrex was accused of allowing US investors to invest in securities that were not officially registered. Following the lawsuit, Bittrex was forced to close its US exchange in April, citing the harsh regulatory and economic environment. Bittrex Global also faced additional charges from the SEC regarding its operation of an integrated order book with Bittrex.

