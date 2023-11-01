Bittrex gets court approval to liquidate assets and shut down US operations

Major crypto exchange Bittrex has been granted permission by the US Bankruptcy Court on October 30 to shut down operations in the United States and liquidate its assets to repay creditors.

While the company is closing its US business, the international branch based in Liechtenstein continues to serve clients in other jurisdictions.

Bittrex ceases operations in the United States

Judge Brendan Shannon of the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware approved Bittrex’s amended Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan to close its US operations, ending the firm’s nearly decade-long business in the country.

The latest development comes just months after the crypto exchange announced that it was withdrawing its services from the United States. According to Bittrex, the company has taken this decision due to the country’s unclear crypto regulations, making operations no longer possible.

However, just weeks after announcing plans to leave the US, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sent Wells Notice to the cryptocurrency exchange, followed by a lawsuit alleging that the company and its co-founder and former CEO William Shihara violated securities laws. , Additionally, the regulator said there were six tokenized securities listed on the Seattle-based platform.

Following the SEC allegations, Bittrex filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, but not before asking customers to withdraw their funds. As stated in the filing at the time, the assets and liabilities, with more than 10,000 creditors, were each valued at between $500 million and $1 billion. Two other entities, Bittrex Malta and Bittrex Malta Holdings, also filed for US bankruptcy protection.

International affiliation not affected

While Bittrex initially filed a lawsuit challenging the SEC’s charges and seeking to dismiss them, in August the firm reached a settlement with the SEC to pay $24 million in disgorgement, prejudgment interest, and civil penalties. . The company did not deny or admit the allegations.

Although the SEC’s action against Bittrex drew criticism from industry stakeholders, Paradigm said in an amicus brief filing that the US watchdog’s authority does not extend to regulating secondary markets for cryptocurrencies.

With Bittrex leaving the United States, the platform’s international affiliate, Bittrex Global, continues to provide its services to clients in other regions.

