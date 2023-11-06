Bittrace has recently unveiled a concerning trend within the Telegram coin exchange robot ecosystem, primarily involving the TRC20 USDT cryptocurrency.

This trend includes a large number of addresses associated with gambling, money laundering, stolen coins, and fraudulent activities, which can potentially taint the addresses of innocent users and expose them to financial threats.

A recent study by Bittrace Research has highlighted the alarming presence of gambling addresses, money laundering addresses, stolen coin addresses and fraudulent addresses in online anonymous markets, raising concerns about potential financial risks for users.

According to research by Bittrace, Telegram’s scalability has led to the proliferation of intelligent robots for currency exchange. These robots enable automated fund transfers, usually involving TRX/USDT pairs, allowing users to control exchange address authority or act as agents. In any case, the exchange’s funds are tied to the business address of the robot service provider.

An example of these risks can be seen in the TRON address TJS…3333333333. Bittrace’s open-source network intelligence identifies it as the payment address of an anonymous technical service team specializing in optimizing TRON accounts and Telegram bots.

This address has received funds from 93 counterparties, a large portion of which came from risky activities such as gambling and money laundering. Later transferring these funds to exchange addresses further increases the risk.

Bittrace’s research has also revealed other dangerous areas of concern in the cryptocurrency sector. There is a widespread practice among online gambling platforms of using “good accounts” customized through third-party tools as business addresses for stake processing, fund transfers and settlements. Unfortunately, many of these accounts deposit risky amounts of money, leaving the service provider’s reputation tainted with gambling-related funds.

Additionally, a fraud scheme known as zero-transfer phishing is on the rise, where scammers initiate multiple small amount transfers to an unspecified address, misleading users into copying the payment address from a previous transaction.

More sophisticated variations include creating addresses with specific tail numbers, posing a risk to service providers if phished funds end up in their payment addresses.

Bittrace’s research highlights the financial risks of cryptocurrency transactions in anonymous online markets, particularly those involving Telegram coin exchange robots using TRC20 USDT. As anonymity continues to appeal, users should exercise caution when engaging in these transactions to minimize the risk of tainted addresses and financial losses.

