Bitmain to start selling new Ethereum mining rig model on Wednesday - Yahoo Finance

Bitmain, the world’s leading manufacturer of Bitcoin (BTC) miners, will begin selling a new Ethereum rig model on its website on Wednesday, even as the second-largest cryptocurrency network moves away from proof-of-work (PoW) technology.

Chinese rig manufacturer announced this news Twitter Tuesday, “The Time Has Come.”

Unlike Bitcoin mining, which is accomplished mostly with application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) – meaning chips that are designed for the job – ether mining typically uses graphics processing units (GPUs). , which is also used in other types of computing. The growing popularity of Ether mining was a key factor in driving up GPU prices in 2021, even as technology company Nvidia (NVDA) launched mining-specific GPUs.

But as Ethereum moves towards proof-of-stake (PoS) mining, GPU prices have dropped significantly. The change, known as a merge, has been repeatedly delayed over the past few months.

The new Antminer E9, as the rig is called, was revealed more than a year ago.

The model, which will go on sale Wednesday at 9 a.m. ET (13:00 UTC), is slightly more energy efficient than last year’s, consuming 8 joules/terahash (J/TH) instead of 8.5 J/TH. Does. This model is equivalent to 25 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards, Bitmain said, as opposed to the 32 RTX 3080 it promised last year.

Bitmain released another Ethereum mining rig, the Antminer E3, in 2018, but it is no longer selling it on its website.

