Bithumb wants to IPO and make South Korea’s crypto craze more attractive

YEREVAN (CoinChatper.com) – South Korea’s crypto exchange, Bithumb, is looking to hold an initial public offering by 2025. This is largely in line with what Coinbase and – reportedly – ​​Ripple plan to do in the US. The question arises: Is Bithumb, being competitively beaten by rival South Korean crypto exchanges, desperate to make a comeback with an IPO hype?

Bithumb IPO in 2025 is a “comeback plan”

As of November 2023, no cryptocurrency exchanges had gone public in South Korea. Bithumb’s planned IPO in 2025 will be a benchmark step in this regard. South Korea, known for its stringent regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies, has not seen any crypto exchange listed on the stock market, including major players like Upbit or Coinone.

But wait. This isn’t just a business move; This is a move to reclaim the throne from its arch rival, Upbit, which is currently sitting comfortably with 85% market share, perhaps sipping on digital dechu-cha.

Bithumb Trading Distribution. Source: coingecko.com

Upbit – Biggest Upbit Rival

Broadly speaking, Bithumb is one of the top four cryptocurrency exchanges in South Korea, along with Upbit, Coinone and Korbit. These four exchanges collectively account for 90% of the crypto-asset trading volume in the country. They have established important banking partnerships and received certification from the Korean Internet and Security Agency.

Upbit has often been in tough competition with Bithumb for the top spot among Korean crypto exchanges. Currently, Upbit is the leader with approximately 8.9 million users and a trading volume of over $3.2 billion.

Meanwhile, Bithumb has more than 8 million registered and 1 million mobile app users, with a daily trading volume of around $600 million.

Upbit Trading Volume. Source: coingecko.com

So, picture this: Bithumb, once the G-Dragon of crypto exchanges, is now eyeing a comeback tour with its IPO. Plan? List on KOSDAQ, South Korea’s version of Nasdaq.

Crypto mania is in full swing in South Korea

The plot deepens with seven unnamed major South Korean securities firms planning to launch their own crypto exchanges in 2023. One of these is Mirae Asset Securities, which is expanding its crypto strengths into Bitcoin, Ethereum, and NFTs.

Meanwhile, Samsung Securities, the loci of this story, is considering entry into blockchain-based security tokens. Banks like Nonghyup and Kookmin are also dipping their toes into the crypto pool, with President Yoon Suk Yeol playing the role of lifeguard, promising to ease regulations.

In an additional finding, SK Securities and Hyundai Motor Securities are teaming up with regional banks and Bithumb respectively for digital asset custody businesses.

But here’s the kicker: While banks like Shinhan are playing catch-up, security services company SK Square swooped in like a K-pop star at a fan meeting and acquired a 33.2% stake in Korbit.

So, grab your popcorn and soju. In this whirlwind of crypto ambitions, Bithumb’s IPO is not just a financial move; This is a statement.

Source: coinchapter.com