BitHuman introduces lifelike AI agents for enterprises

BitHuman has unveiled live AI agents for use in enterprises.

The San Francisco company said the launch is like a sci-fi dream turned reality, where lifelike AI agents provide a touch of humanity in enterprise scenarios.

BitHuman is ushering in a new horizon in the AI ​​landscape, boasting agents tailored for the enterprise sector. His specialty lies in designing comprehensive AI solutions, facilitating real-time, photorealistic, human-like experiences in sectors such as hospitality, fashion, retail, healthcare and beyond.

“We are creating interactive AI that is capable of meeting diverse business needs, offering faster solutions, and most importantly, injecting a delightful human essence into conversations,” Steve Gu, CEO of BitHuman, said in a statement.

Raymond Fu, chief scientist of Northeastern University and a distinguished professor of AI, is the brain behind this technology. In a statement, he highlighted the ambition to create an AI-powered entity that is virtually indistinguishable from a human.

“Real-time interactive AI promises deeper, more engaging connections between users and agents,” he said.

With former employees from Meta, Microsoft, Amazon, and Gotts at the helm, Bithuman said it has a great team. They include experienced entrepreneurs Gu, Fu, and Efe Akengin, Nabil Mansouri and Antonio Marcato.

Focusing on business impact

BitHuman isn’t just redefining interactions.

“Our technology offers a glimpse of a future where human-AI interactions are everyday events,” Gu said. Interactive characters that mimic human intelligence offer solutions in a variety of areas, he said. Potential include personal shopping assistant, human resources associate and more.

BitHuman’s platform is offering three different AI service agent products. Neo, a versatile service AI, fits the company’s ethos. Acts as a wellness agent, while Eon acts as a digital reflection, personalized to emulate users.

The deployment of Neo Agents at Panorama Tower in Miami is already making a splash. Nabil Mansouri noted the rapid growth and increased customer satisfaction resulting from this innovation.

BitHuman is rapidly expanding its team, with an eye on showcasing its strength at the National Retail Federation (NRF) show in 2024.

