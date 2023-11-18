BitGo CEO says Bitcoin ETF approval is being hampered by Coinbase integration

Among asset managers around the world, anticipation for the approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF has reached fever pitch. While the potential for these ETFs to bring significant capital and investment into the crypto industry, including Bitcoin, is noteworthy, there are some concerns that have been overlooked by analysts.

BitGo CEO Mike Belshe has expressed reservations about the possibility of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approving spot Bitcoin ETF applications due to the integration of Coinbase as both an exchange and custodian.

Belshe argues that the risks associated with Coinbase’s multifaceted role are not fully understood, potentially leading to more rejections before positive news emerges.

Could Bitcoin ETF face further rejections?

In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Belshe shared his insights on the state of Bitcoin ETF applications and their challenges. While expressing optimism and acknowledging the positive interactions between applicants and the SEC, Belshe believes another round of rejections may be necessary to address market structure concerns.

Belshe emphasized SEC Chairman Gary Gensler’s separation of exchanges from custody, drawing parallels with the way equity markets operate. Belshe also noted Coinbase’s role as an exchange, custodian, and broker-dealer, which highlights risks within the entity that may not be fully understood.

Belshe’s concerns stem from Coinbase’s integration of multiple functions within its platform. Although he clarified that Coinbase is not on the same level as bankrupt crypto exchange FTX and its co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried, Belshe claims they are using the “same playbook.”

Coinbase presents risks that the crypto community may not fully understand by working together as an exchange, custodian, and broker-dealer. Belshe suggests that the SEC may need to completely separate these operations before approving a Bitcoin ETF.

BitGo CEO advocates custodian role in Bitcoin ETF

Highlighting the challenges of Coinbase’s integration, Belshe stressed that there are viable solutions available. He points to custodians like BitGo, which specialize in custody services without being involved in exchange or trading activities.

Belshe said that by using custodians like BitGo, the industry can address the need for separation between exchanges and custody, potentially paving the way for SEC approval of a Bitcoin spot ETF.

Overall, as excitement for a Bitcoin spot ETF continues to grow, BitGo CEO Mike Belshe has raised concerns about the integration of Coinbase as both an exchange and custodian.

Belshe believes that unless Coinbase’s operations are completely separated, the SEC could reject Bitcoin ETF applications. As the industry anxiously awaits regulatory decisions, the debate surrounding Coinbase’s role in the Bitcoin spot ETF adds a layer of complexity to the ongoing discussions.

Lateral price action of BTC on the daily chart. Source: BTCUSDT on tradingview.com

At the time of writing, Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency in terms of trading volume, is currently valued at $36,100. The price shows a 1% retracement in the last 24 hours and a decline of more than 2% in the last seven days.

Featured image from Shutterstock, chart from tradingview.com

Source: bitcoinist.com