BitGet Wallet joins hands with Chiliz, aims to boost growth of SportFi sector

Bitget Wallet, formerly known as BitKeep, has taken active steps to expand its collaboration with blockchain-based sports and entertainment platform Chiliz. With the aim of promoting even greater mass onboarding for Web3, Bitget Wallet is set to offer users a wide range of Web3 asset management services following this collaboration with Chiliz, which is attracting fans around the world. Will promote digitalization of sports.

Expanding Web3 Asset Services

This collaboration will see the integration of Chiliz’s Layer 1 blockchain, Chiliz Chain, onto the Bitgate wallet, allowing users to easily connect to the Chiliz mainnet to manage their CHZ and various other fan tokens. In addition to sending and receiving these tokens, users can also expect to access a variety of sports and entertainment DApps on the Chiliz ecosystem from the convenience of their Bitgate wallet’s DApp browser.

Additionally, Bitgate Exchange (which acquired a controlling stake in Bitgate Wallet this year, leading to its rebranding from BitKeep) also supports the Chiliz Chain mainnet. By working with renowned sporting entities such as Lionel Messi, Juventus Football Club and the Dota 2 Bali Major, Bitgate has established a strong presence in the sports and crypto sector.

Driving the growth of sports fan economies with Chiliz

Chiliz focuses primarily on fan economies within the sports and entertainment domain (‘SportFi’), aiming to transform the operating mode of the sports industry using blockchain technology. Focusing on SportFi, the Chiliz’s efforts enhance fan engagement, community interaction and fan identity. Collaborations with world-renowned football clubs including Barcelona, ​​Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and the launch of respective Fan Tokens increase the appeal across different regions and attract a global audience. Additionally, Chiliz continues to expand its ecosystem, including areas such as eSports and gaming.

Fan tokens are gaining immense popularity in the sports industry, and Alvin Kahn, COO of Bitget Wallet, emphasized the importance of the collaboration, saying, “The partnership between Bitget Wallet and Chiliz marks a significant advancement in the fan economy, especially football, by providing fans with a Web3 technology-enabled team experience.”

As a pioneer in the Web3 trading field, Bitgate Wallet continuously strives to provide users with a diverse asset portfolio, comprehensive trading functionalities and a user-centric trading experience.

In addition to their collaborative infrastructure and product features, BitGet Wallet and Chiliz regularly co-host ecosystem activities, increasing sports fan engagement in the Web3 space and benefiting Web3 enthusiasts who invest in sporting events. Are. For example, during the recent European competition excitement, Bitget Wallet offered fans the opportunity to win CHZ tokens and Messi jerseys through match predictions.

In the rapidly evolving field of Web3, adaptability and foresight are paramount. With the growing influence of blockchain, especially in sports, we expect to see transformational changes in fan engagement and brand interactions, attracting more Web2 users into the thriving Web3 landscape.

About this bitgate wallet (Web3 Trading Wallet)

BitGet Wallet, formerly known as BitKeep, is Asia’s largest and global leader in all-in-one Web3 trading wallets. We provide our users with a wide range of on-chain products and DeFi services, including wallet functionality, swap facility, NFT trading, dApp browsing, MPC wallet and more.

With a 5-year legacy, Bitgate Wallet has won praise from over 12 million users worldwide and partnerships with major industry leaders including Bitcoin, Ethereum, TRON, BNB Chain, Solana, Base, and others. This success stems from our commitment to consistently providing safe and convenient products and services.

In March 2023, BitGet, a leading crypto derivatives trading platform, made a substantial investment of $30 million in BitKeep, acquiring a controlling stake. Following this strategic move, BitKeep made a transformational and strategic brand evolution in August, officially rebranding itself as BitKeep Wallet.

