Bitgate's 2024 Bitcoin Report: ORDI's High Capacity and Key Role of the Lightning Network – Cryptosaurus

Bitgate Research, the research arm of Bitgate, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has released a research analysis to deeply examine the macro and micro trends within the Bitcoin ecosystem. This report provides insights for investors and outlines potential future technological and financial trends for Bitcoin and its assets within the network for 2024.

Looking at the future macroeconomic environment and market conditions, the Bitcoin ecosystem presents a promising outlook. Popular cryptocurrencies like BTC and ORDI not only have significant appreciation potential, but there will also be exciting new opportunities for coins within the Bitcoin ecosystem. While the Bitcoin NFT market has grown in trading volume, its current scale remains relatively small, indicating predictable potential for future growth. Additionally, the Lightning Network is expected to serve as the primary technical support for widespread adoption of Bitcoin payments in the short to medium term.

Combining the above analyses, Ryan Lee, Chief Analyst at Bitgate Research Makes some key predictions of future trends in the Bitcoin ecosystem. He prophesies,

“If the Bitcoin ecosystem continues to expand, the upcoming uptrend could see the price of BTC surpass its previous high due to increased demand for Bitcoin, potentially reaching $100,000. As the leading coin of the Bitcoin ecosystem, ORDI will rank in the top 30 by market cap in the next bull market. , “Protocols like Bitcoin, Ordinal, Atomic, and Taproot have significant growth potential, creating new opportunities for 100x coins and NFTs within these ecosystems. And in the short term, the Bitcoin ecosystem will maintain the ‘one project, one protocol solution’ status, promoting a variety of Bitcoin protocols. In the long run, a BTC virtual machine will emerge within the ecosystem, which will integrate developer compilation environments. On the other end, electricity network More assets will be released on top of the largest technical foundation supporting the continuation of BTC payments. He continues.

key takeaways:

Ordy: Currently, ORDI’s market cap is around $400 million, indicating greater potential than the $4.9 billion market cap of SHIB, one of the leading ETH memecoins. However, the introduction of the Ordinals Protocol while offering new functionalities to the BTC network also brings challenges. Ordinals function by embedding data in individual Bitcoin transactions, occupying considerable block space and increasing the complexity of using the Bitcoin network because Ordinals map BRC-20 and Ordinals NFTs to specific Satoshis. These obstacles require collective attention from the community and developers.

The launch of the Ordinals protocol has significantly increased the earnings of Bitcoin miners over the past three months, with the ratio of on-chain fees to earnings gradually increasing from 1.7% in August to a peak of 19.57% on November 10. Miners’ earnings will, in turn, provide further support for the BRC-20 asset class and the Bitcoin ecosystem from the heavily capitalized miner community. Lightning Network: The Lightning Network is poised to become the primary technology enabler for widespread adoption of Bitcoin payments in the short to medium term with its nearly instantaneous transaction processing and new micropayment options in the digital economy. However, setting up and maintaining channels on the Lightning Network is more complex than conducting simple Bitcoin transactions. Therefore, users need to understand how to open, manage, and close channels, raising the barrier to entry for widespread adoption of Bitcoin payments.

The Lightning Network is poised to become the primary technology enabler for widespread adoption of Bitcoin payments in the short to medium term with its nearly instantaneous transaction processing and new micropayment options in the digital economy. However, setting up and maintaining channels on the Lightning Network is more complex than conducting simple Bitcoin transactions. Therefore, users need to understand how to open, manage, and close channels, raising the barrier to entry for widespread adoption of Bitcoin payments. Possible obstacles: The question of whether the Bitcoin ecosystem can maintain its current growth path is challenging to predict, but the data points to possible changes. As a global cryptocurrency, Bitcoin strengthens its consensus with increasing acceptance. Nevertheless, bottlenecks can emerge within the ecosystem for two main reasons. First, Bitcoin’s limited scalability hinders application implementation, creating bottlenecks at this level and potentially impacting the overall growth momentum of the ecosystem. Secondly, Bitcoin’s core developers, mostly conservative, have reservations about various asset protocols within the Bitcoin ecosystem. If prices fall or innovation stops, this stance could hinder the growth of the ecosystem.

Overall, considering the future macro environment and market conditions, the Bitcoin ecosystem shows promising growth prospects. With new opportunities being created for different coins within the Bitcoin ecosystem, assets like BTC, ORDI, and Bitcoin NFTs are likely to rise. The Lightning Network is set to act as the primary technological backbone facilitating the widespread adoption of Bitcoin payments.

“This in-depth report is an invaluable source, providing historical insight into the evolution of the Bitcoin network and a unique perspective on potential future scenarios. “The deep insights from the report will play a key role in guiding Bitgate’s broader planning for product and platform development,” it said. Gracie Chen, Managing Director of Bitgate. “Bitgate remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting and advancing these trends within the evolving Bitcoin ecosystem and the Web3 industry.”

In line with Bitgate’s efforts to support the growth of the BTC ecosystem, Bitgate Wallet is strategically focused on expanding its support for the Bitcoin ecosystem. In addition to offering basic functionalities such as providing support for BTC asset management, swaps, and on-ramping, the Bitgate wallet also offers taproot compatibility with asset transfers for BRC-20 tokens and NFTs.

Users can track market trends on Bitgate Swap and interact with popular projects on the Bitgate Wallet’s DApp browser. In the future, Bitgate Wallet will focus its attention on the medium to long-term market prospects of the Bitcoin ecosystem, and work to enhance both its technical infrastructure and product features. This also includes increased investment in key areas such as the Lightning Network, Nostr and Taproot assets, BRC-20 and ARC-20 encryption.

