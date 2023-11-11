Bitgate to List CHAPZ: Leading Web3 Platform for Advanced Connections and Collaboration

2023-11-11 06:39:13 ET

Victoria, Seychelles, November 11, 2023, Chainwire

Bitgate, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, is pleased to announce the listing of Chappies, a leading Web3 platform that facilitates connection, collaboration, and rewards within a vibrant ecosystem. Bitget will list Chappies in its Innovation and AI sector and will begin trading on November 13, 2023 at 12pm (UTC).

Chappie’s Web3 is an innovative platform at the forefront of community engagement and development. It is designed as an AI-powered plug-and-play protocol that not only promotes community building in real-time but also rewards members who are actively engaged within the community.

Chappie’s stands out in the digital arena by offering a solution to the problem of bots, fake profiles and superficial interactions that currently plague online communities. Its advanced protocols aim to enhance the way individuals connect online by fostering authentic engagement and rewarding participation. Additionally, Chappie has entered the NFT arena with its much-awaited Mint event, introducing AI-powered Rewards NFTs that promise a new era of engagement, earnings, and exclusive rewards within the NFT ecosystem.

Gracie Chen, Managing Director of Bitgate, said, “The evolution of AI signals a transformative era in which its technological breakthroughs are critical to fostering community engagement and facilitating seamless project communication. Chappies’ approach to community building and engagement through AI and Web3 technologies marks an important step towards a more interactive and rewarding online environment. Bitget is committed to finding valuable assets for our users while expanding our spot markets. Additionally, we are dedicated to providing support to potential projects while ensuring a diverse and strong investment ecosystem.

About Bitgate

Founded in 2018, Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 20 million users in over 100 countries and territories, Bitget Exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its leading copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, BitGate Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers a range of comprehensive Web 3 solutions and features, including wallet functionality, swaps, NFT marketplace, dApp browser, and more. Bitgate inspires individuals to adopt crypto through collaborations with trusted partners including famous Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official esports event organizer PGL.

For more information visit:

Contact

Rachel Cheung

[email protected]

The post Bitget to List CHAPZ: Leading Web 3 Platform for Advanced Connections and Collaboration appeared first on Invez

Source: www.investorsobserver.com