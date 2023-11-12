Bitgate to list Chappies, a Web3 platform that drives connection and collaboration

Victoria, Seychelles, November 11, 2023, Chainwire

Bitgate, A cryptocurrency exchange And Web3 Company is listing Chappies in its Innovation and AI sector, with trading starting at 12pm (UTC) on November 13, 2023.

Chappies is recognized for its role in Web3 community engagement and development. It is an AI-powered protocol that facilitates community building in real-time and rewarding active participants.

Addressing prevalent issues in online communities, Chappie’s tackles problems like bots, fake profiles, and superficial interactions. The platform aims to improve online connections by encouraging authentic engagement and rewarding active participation.

Chappies is stepping into the non-fungible token (NFT) landscape with its AI-powered Rewards NFT. The move marks the beginning of a new era for engagement, earning and rewards.

Gracie Chen, managing director of Bitgate, said:

“The evolution of AI signals a transformative era in which its technological breakthroughs are critical to fostering community engagement and facilitating seamless project communication. Chappies’ approach to community building and engagement through AI and Web3 technologies marks an important step towards a more interactive and rewarding online environment. Bitget is committed to finding valuable assets for our users while expanding our spot markets. Additionally, we are dedicated to supporting potential projects while ensuring a diverse and strong investment ecosystem.

About Bitgate

Founded in 2018, Bitgate is a crypto exchange and Web3 company with a global presence. It serves over 20 million users in over 100 countries and territories, aiming to facilitate informed trading through features such as copy trading and various trading solutions.

Formerly known as BitKeep, BitGate Wallet is a multi-chain crypto wallet that offers various Web3 solutions, including wallet functionality, swap services, a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, a dapp browser, and more.

Bitgate has collaborated with several partners such as Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and esports event organizer PGL to encourage wider crypto adoption.

