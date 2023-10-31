Bitgate Research: Memeland’s Upcoming Token Launch Stimulates NFT Market Recovery, Crypto Markets Continue to Fluctuate Higher

Bitgate Research, 2023/10/30

Over the past 24 hours, several new popular tokens and topics have emerged crypto market , and maybe they could be the next hottie of the market. in today’s time Bitgate Research We cover:

1.Popular Tokens

2.Popular NFTs

3.Popular DApps

4.Twitter Hot Topics

5. Regionally trending searches

Summary:

1.Popular Tokens:

Ordy (TOKEN) – With hopes of a spot Bitcoin ETF moving forward, ORDI has shown commendable performance recently as a BRC-20 project on the Bitcoin chain. Bitgate has introduced a BTC Ecosystem Zone, which groups tokens with significant relevance to Bitcoin into one asset category.

Cardano (token) – Similar to the operational approach of previous ERC-20 memcoins like Bitcoin and Solana, the project has recently had its TGE. With immense enthusiasm for speculation, the trading volume of tokens on the DEX is commendable. The project saw 3638 transactions in the last 24 hours, and the token trend is promising.

Toons (token) – Styled similarly to the Bitcoin meme, Toons has a 24-hour trading volume of US$3.82 million with 3958 transactions over the same period. Earlier Bitcoin influencer @The__Solstice (with 80k followers), meme influencers like @SweetPeaCrypto (with 12k followers), @thunderdegen (with 16k followers) and many other influencers have tweeted about the token.

GYATT (token) – a memecoin with a current market capitalization of US$500,000, a liquidity pool of US$80,000, and a 24-hour trading volume of US$1.84 million. There is a commendable progress trend in the project. Its community size is average, with 580 holders, making it a project worth keeping on your radar.

CHU (token) – CHU is a web3 gaming platform where users can continuously develop their characters within the game. The number of transactions in project tokens is high, but the actual transaction volume is quite low. There have been 2791 transactions on the DEX in the last 24 hours and its trading volume is US$50,000.

2.Popular NFTs:

winds of yawanawa (NFT) – An NFT series co-created by Brazil’s indigenous Yawanawa community and media artist Refic Anadol. 1000 NFT paintings showcasing the rich cultural style of the Yawanawa community. The project has a very high trading volume on the secondary market, with a current trading volume of 7337 ETH. The lowest price is 6.79 ETH with 614 unique holders.

wildcard (NFT) – An automatically fitted fish tank NFT. The project’s trading frequency on the secondary market is low, with the current minimum price at 5 ETH and total trading volume at 11 ETH. 140 NFTs have been issued on-chain with 53 unique holders.

Base Cute AOI (NFT) – A cartoon NFT project on the Base Chain. A total of 6543 NFTs have been issued, and there are 1557 unique holders. The minimum value of the project’s NFTs is relatively low, with no effective trading on the secondary market.

3. Popular DApps:

ETH (DApp) – EthScripts was developed by Tom Lehman, co-founder of Genius.com. It uses Ethereum’s “CallData” to achieve an economically efficient, decentralized token minting process. This method is cheaper and more streamlined than the traditional smart-contract based approach used to create NFTs and other digital assets on the Ethereum blockchain. Recently, this project has seen a significant increase in price and has generated substantial interest in the market.

Seg Finance (DAP) – contract address of CrazyShoes Mall. This BRC-20 standard token belongs to the SEG (Shoe Elimination Game). There are over 20,000 holders of this token, with 95% of the chips concentrated in one EOA address.

SecondLive (dApp) – SecondLive, a metaverse project based on BSC, is a Web3 project specifically designed to promote virtual social networks and strengthen the creator economy. It features a multi-dimensional 3D virtual environment where participants can adopt their favorite virtual avatars and engage in various real-world activities including virtual exhibitions, singing, dancing and shopping. Users can also take advantage of SecondLive avatars to create and monetize their content.

The Graph (DAP) – In late August, the Graph community decided to expand through Arbitrum, with the goal of increasing the reach of the Graph within the Web3 ecosystem and reducing gas costs. The Graph core development team has entered the third phase of Arbitrum expansion with the release of the new L2 transfer tool. The project team recently participated in an offline blockchain event in India. The project is an infrastructure-focused project, and continues to grow despite the ongoing bearish market. The project’s token, GRT, has been listed on Bitgate.

Post.Tech (DApp) – Post.Tech is an emerging SocialFi and DeFi platform based on the Arbitrum Network, famous for its Layer 2 scaling solutions. The platform offers a unique blend of social media and finance, allowing users to tokenize their profiles and posts. Post.Tech also has an Airdrop event, which rewards users through various activities on the platform, fostering a community-focused environment.

Odos (dApp) – The Odos protocol first emerged as a dex aggregator that allows users to swap multiple tokens for the same asset in a single atomic transaction. This system facilitates the exchange of a basket of input tokens for the desired output at once, saving gas fees and reducing market volatility.

QuestN (DAP) – QuestN, a leading on-chain task platform, has recently introduced an interstitial advertising feature, with Binance becoming its first customer. Recently, the platform has seen high traffic due to events held with Linity, Firestarter, Biswap, and GM Labs.

Guild (DApp) – Guild is a crypto community gating and management tool. On this platform, users can view projects with integrated guild communities, the roles set by these communities, and the criteria for obtaining such roles. Guilds are a component built into social platforms like Discord. Since Discord has become a hotspot for crypto asset theft, the guild also requests certain permissions from Twitter and Discord.

Alcor.exchange (DApp) – Alcor.exchange is the largest gaming token trading marketplace on the WAX ​​chain. The introduction of new trading pairs by nftbattleminer on Alcor has increased the influx of trading users, thereby increasing its UAW.

Rarible (DApp) – Rarible is a platform that is extremely well-suited for digital artists, enabling them to issue and sell digital assets that represent ownership of their digital works. Operating as an Ethereum-based NFT marketplace, Rarible connects content creators to buyers of NFTs without requiring any prior coding skills from users. The marketplace offers a diverse selection of NFTs across various categories, including art, which ensures the security and reliability of transactions.

Friend.Tech (DApp) – Friend.tech is one of the most popular projects on the base chain. The operation of the project ranges from tokenization to seamless interactions using blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Friend.tech has not only fueled Base’s recent growth, but has also become a significant contributor to Base’s growth through its operations on Base’s Ethereum Layer 2 chain.

PancakeSwap (DApp) – PancakeSwap is a decentralized exchange (DEX) built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), similar to Uniswap on Ethereum, but operates on a high-throughput blockchain developed by Binance, BSC, intended for use with Ethereum. Have to compete. PancakeSwap allows users to trade tokens without intermediaries, earn from liquidity pools, claim staking rewards, and participate in lotteries among other activities.

CoinTools: XEN Batch Minter (DApp) – A famous on-chain toolbox, XEN batch mining tool from CoinTools. XEN is a social mining project based on the Proof of Participation (PoP) mechanism, which enables any cryptocurrency user to connect a compatible Web3 wallet and mint XEN tokens on Ethereum. The tokenomics of this project depends on the number of users and mint period. As the number of participants increases, the difficulty of casting also increases, causing the supply to decrease.

GALA (token) – The P2E gaming sector has been growing in the market recently, and Gala, which was a popular gaming asset in the last cycle, is receiving significant attention from speculative funds. With high Twitter search volume, the coin’s price has increased by nearly 60% in the past week. It is advised to keep an eye on this.

4. Trending topics on Twitter:

Festival (TOKEN) – The P2E gaming sector has been growing in the market recently, and Gala, which was a popular gaming asset in the last cycle, is receiving significant attention from speculative funds. With high Twitter search volume, the coin’s price has increased by nearly 60% in the past week. It is advised to keep an eye on this.

5. Regional Trending Searches:

FaucetPay (APP) – The project aggregates various cryptocurrency faucets (platforms offering free trial tokens) from across the market. It also has the usual features like swaps, staking, etc. The search popularity of FaucetPay is remarkably high.

Read more:

BTC Profile – BRC-20 BRC-20 Monitoring Module

Blockchain Profile: ETH Chain, BSC Chain, Polygon Chain, Arbitrum Chain, Base Chain

DApp Ecosystem: All Chains, ETH Chain, BSC Chain, Polygon Chain, Vax Chain, Solana Chain, Arbitrum Chain, GameFi Sectors in All Chains

Consumption of Gas Charge: ETH Chain, BSC Chain, Polygon Chain, Arbitrum Chain

crypto news google trends – Global, East Asia, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, Europe, CIS region, Middle East, Latin America and Africa

Author: Bitgate Research

Data collection time: 30 October, 10:30 am

Data Source: Dune, DApps, Twitter, Google

Comment:

1) New Active Users: Refers to wallet addresses that were newly created on-chain and had on-chain interactions in the last 24 hours.

2) Existing Active Users: Refers to wallet addresses that were created on-chain within the last 24 hours and interacted on-chain in the last 24 hours.

3) DApp Daily Activity (UAW: Unique Active Wallet)

4)TGE (Token Generation Event)

Disclaimer: Cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risk and volatility despite high growth potential. Users are strongly advised to do their own research and invest at their own risk.

About Bitgate

Established in 2018, bitgate world leader cryptocurrency exchange And Web3 Company. Serving over 20 million users in over 100 countries and territories, Bitget Exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its leading copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Bitgate Wallet, the Web3 branch of Bitgate, is a decentralized multi-chain digital wallet supporting 250,000+ cryptocurrencies across 90+ chains, enabling exploration of DEXs, DeFi, NFTs, and the metaverse. Bitgate inspires individuals to adopt crypto through collaborations with trusted partners including famous Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official esports event organizer PGL.

For more information visit: Website , Twitter , Wire , Linkedin , discord , bitgate wallet

For media enquiries, please contact: [email protected]

Source: prwire.com.au